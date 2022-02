Dear Rusty: I was told that I can use Medicare Parts A and B as secondary coverage to my Medicare Advantage plan. Is that true? Signed: Puzzled. Dear Puzzled: Many do not understand how the various parts of Medicare work, and especially how or if “original Medicare” (Medicare Part A and Part B) interacts with a Medicare Advantage plan. If you now have a Medicare Advantage plan, it is the private insurer who provides your plan that administers all of your healthcare needs, instead of the federal government agency which runs Medicare (that federal agency is called the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or “CMS”).

SOCIAL SECURITY ・ 13 DAYS AGO