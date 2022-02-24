St. Joseph Symphony to present violin and piano duet

Dr. Chun-Chien Chuang, left, and Dr. John Villaveces, right, will perform as part of the St. Joseph Symphony’s ‘ENCORES: Chamber Concert III’ performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Ashland United Methodist Church. Submitted photo

For its next Chamber Concert, the St. Joseph Symphony will feature a duo that’s very familiar with each other.

A violin and piano duo between Symphony Concertmaster and violinist Dr. Chun-Chien Chuang and her husband Dr. John Villaveces, the St. Joseph Symphony welcomes them for their first featured performance in the area.

“We’re highlighting players that are connected to our Symphony, but are giving audiences a chance to see them with a different repertoire,” said Lori McAlister, managing director for the Symphony.

Titled “ENCORES,” the Chamber Concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave.

The concert will feature the couple performing a range of styles, from Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo: Hoe-Down (Version for Violin and Piano),” Max Richter’s “Mercy” and Heifetz/Gershwin’s “It Ain’t Necessarily So” from “Porgy and Bess.”

“They’ve got a wonderful variety of music that they’re going to be playing that spans several decades,” said McAlister.

One big surprise for McAlister was Chuang’s proficiency on piano, which she’ll share with Villaveces, on a four-hand piece, Beethoven’s “March, Op. 45, No. 1 for 1 Piano 4 hands.”

“It just really opens your eyes to see what multi-talented players we have and how we are so fortunate to have them as part of the St. Joseph Symphony,” she said.

The concert falls in line with past Symphony chamber concerts that have featured acts that haven’t previously performed in St. Joseph, like the Kansas City Baroque Consortium in January and the free community concert in November.

“The last two Chamber Concerts comes from conversations with our new director, Christopher Kelts, because he knows so many players from playing with them in other settings,” said McAlister. “In this case, we’re just looking at our roster, looking at the talent we have ... And saying ‘Wouldn’t that be interesting?”

For Chuang and Villaveces’ concert first duet in the area, McAlister said people should be prepared to be amazed.

“They will certainly get an astounding afternoon of music,” she said.

Tickets are $30 per person and $15 for students. They are available by calling 816-233-7701 or visiting saintjosephsymphony.org. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.