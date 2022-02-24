Wrestling Observer Live: MJF promo, AEW Dynamite, new signees, more!

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown concluded with the contract signing between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and after Reigns asked for some acknowledgment from the crowd, Heyman went on a spiel about this match being bigger than ones featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and more. Then Lesnar came into the ring and had some words for Reigns and Heyman. Lesnar said "Mister Acknowledgment and Mr. D***, allow me to introduce myself as your new Reigning Defending Heavyweight Champion of the world Brock Lesnar. I am very impulsive. If you think for one second that these skidmark security guards are going to keep me from kicking your ass and your ass, you've got another thing coming."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO