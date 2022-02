The city of Austin released an initial draft Feb. 23 of a plan that could shape future development along the eastern side of downtown. The preliminary "vision framework" for the city's Palm District, which roughly runs between I-35 and Trinity Street south of 15th Street, lays out several goals for guiding the district's growth. The Palm District is home to landmarks such as the Austin Convention Center, Palm School, Waterloo Park and Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center in addition to the Rainey Street, and Red River and Innovation districts.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO