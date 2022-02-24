ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ryan Pace to join Phil Emery in Atlanta

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
windycitygridiron.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Atlanta Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot has hired former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace as a senior personnel executive. Pace will work alongside two other senior personnel executives in Atlanta, Ruston Webster and Phil Emery, the latter of which...

www.windycitygridiron.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
Wyoming News

NFL: Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Aug 10, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace watches warm ups on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Atlanta#Bears#American Football#New Atlanta Falcons#Cfl#Fanpost#Chiefs
On3.com

Former Bears coach Matt Nagy lands with surprise AFC team

Matt Nagy is heading back to the sidelines. And he’s returning to familiar territory. Nagy is heading back to the Kansas City Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, the Chiefs announced Friday. He spent 10 years alongside Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City before becoming the Chicago Bears’ head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Green Bay Packers Just Made Another Big Salary Cap Move

The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Matt Nagy Returning to KC as Chiefs QB Coach

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face as the team's quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season. Former Chicago Bears head coach and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is returning to Kansas City, the team announced Friday. Nagy will serve as "Senior Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach," according to the team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sun-Times

Matt Nagy lands with Chiefs, Andy Reid

Former Bears coach Matt Nagy is back in the NFL, not surprisingly with mentor Andy Reid and the Chiefs. Nagy, 43, was hired as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach for Reid, the Chiefs announced Friday. He replaces Mike Kafka, the former St. Rita and Northwestern quarterback who was hired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator. Nagy will be reunited with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was a rookie in 2017 when Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.
NFL
Fox 32 Chicago

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as scouting executive

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has accepted a senior executive position on the Atlanta Falcons’ scouting staff. Pace is reuniting with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. The two previously worked together in New Orleans. The Falcons announced Pace’s hire Thursday. Pace was...
NFL
BearDigest

Most of Matt Nagy's Staff Back in NFL

Matt Nagy has officially returned from whence he came. The former Bears coach was announced Friday as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs on Andy Reid's staff. Basically, Nagy is replacing former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka. The former Northwestern quarterback left the Chiefs to become New York...
NFL
Daily Herald

Ryan Pace lands with Falcons; Bears add Matt Feinstein to front office

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace is joining the Atlanta Falcons as a senior personnel executive, the Falcons announced Thursday. Pace joins general manager Terry Fontenot's staff after seven years in charge of the Bears' front office. Pace will work alongside former Bears general manager Phil Emery, who is a national scout for the Falcons.
NFL
Popculture

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan Set to Make NFL History in 2022 With Massive Salary

Matt Ryan is set to make NFL history next season based on the salary of his current contract. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback is set to have a salary-cap number of $48,662,500, the largest cap hit for any player in league history. Ryan is in the fourth year of his five-year $150 million contract extension he signed in 2018.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean Payton report

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
NFL
Wyoming News

Atlanta Falcons hire former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Ryan Pace, general manager of the Chicago Bears for the past seven seasons, as a senior personnel executive, the NFL team announced Friday. Pace, a Flower Mound, Texas native, was named the Sporting News executive of the year following the 2018 season after guiding the Bears to a division title and the club’s first postseason berth since 2010. Prior to his stint in Chicago, Pace spent 15 years with the New Orleans Saints working his way up the ladder from coaching intern to director of player personnel. During his tenure in New Orleans, Pace worked closely with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot aiding the front office that built a Super Bowl winner following the 2009 season. Pace will join Phil Emery and Ruston Webster as senior personnel executives on the Falcons scouting staff.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy