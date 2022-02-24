Triad restaurants among James Beard Awards semifinalists

Gordon Ramsay is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the culinary world. With 35 restaurants, a handful of Michelin stars, and a bevy of popular television shows, Ramsay is the second richest chef in the world, as noted by Insider. Whether you love him or hate him (or love to hate him), this Scottish-born chef has earned his shining spotlight amongst the slew of celebrity chefs populating our TV screens. After a knee injury tragically ended his blossoming soccer career, Ramsay pivoted in hotel management. Under the mentorship of talented chefs such as Marco Pierre White, Joel Robuchon, and Guy Savoy, he became a head chef at the young age of 27.
