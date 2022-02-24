ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Triad restaurants among James Beard Awards semifinalists

By David Ford
wfdd.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe names are in, and Triad-area chefs and restaurants are well-represented in the semifinal stage of this year’s James Beard Awards. The highly coveted annual award dates back to 1990. It’s presented by the James Beard Foundation to recognize the...

www.wfdd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The One Rule Bobby Flay Has For His Restaurant Dessert Menus

Let's face it, no meal is truly complete without dessert. You just have to make sure you leave enough room for it! While breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all about providing you with the necessary nutrients your body needs, dessert is about fun, happiness, and tucking into whatever your heart desires. It can also make any occasion feel special, from Christmas and Thanksgiving to birthdays and anniversaries.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

How to Steam a Whole Fish, According to This Acclaimed Chef-Writer Duo

Click here to read the full article. Chef Daniel Holzman (creator of the Meatball Shop and Danny Boy’s Famous Original) and Matt Rodbard (James Beard Award-winning cofounder of the food site Taste), didn’t set out to write the conventional cheffy cookbook. Food IQ would not be some great ode to a single restaurant or esoteric professionals-only style of cooking. They had questions every enthusiastic home cook would want to figure out, like “What kind of onion should I use?” and “What’s the difference between a cheap knife and an expensive one?”, and sought to answer them. Along the way, they...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Best Ever Teriyaki Chicken

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This teriyaki chicken will be the best that you ever make! The tender, juicy chicken is coated with the most amazingly flavored sauce. Once you eat this, it will become your new favorite!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triad#Cooking#Food Drink#Best New Restaurant#American#Mission Pizza#Sweet Potatoes#The Beard Foundation#Chef Awards Ceremony
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Absolute Best Chicken Sandwiches In The U.S.

A rich cut of golden fried chicken comforted by two buttered and flaky buns filled with a variety of unique accouterments is the kind of food that whisks you back to childhood when life was easy and bills were something your mom and dad worried about. Something about fried chicken feels like home, and evoking that feeling is something that isn't always easy when it comes to food.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Says This Dish Best Represents Him

Gordon Ramsay is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the culinary world. With 35 restaurants, a handful of Michelin stars, and a bevy of popular television shows, Ramsay is the second richest chef in the world, as noted by Insider. Whether you love him or hate him (or love to hate him), this Scottish-born chef has earned his shining spotlight amongst the slew of celebrity chefs populating our TV screens. After a knee injury tragically ended his blossoming soccer career, Ramsay pivoted in hotel management. Under the mentorship of talented chefs such as Marco Pierre White, Joel Robuchon, and Guy Savoy, he became a head chef at the young age of 27.
CELEBRITIES
CultureMap Houston

New Vietnamese restaurant hustles into Garden Oaks with fresh fare and drive-thru ease

Garden Oaks's new Vietnamese restaurant is already drawing crowds. Saigon Hustle has made its debut at the corner of Ella Boulevard and 34th Street (3323 Ella Blvd.). Originally launched as a ghost kitchen in 2020, Saigon Hustle brings a fresh perspective to casual Vietnamese fare. The restaurant's menu offers both well-executed takes on classics as well as creative twists.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

A Coffee Roaster and a Chef Combine Forces for a Goose Island Taco Pop-Up

A coffee roaster is joining forces with a taco chef on a pop-up that will, they hope, bring food to Goose Island and expand the dining options in East Garfield Park. This Monday and Tuesday, February 28 and March 1, Vago Taco, aka chef Leo Rosas, will be serving tacos, tortas, and breakfast burritos out of the Passion House Coffee location at 1200 N. North Branch Street.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

The Chicken Supply is the Filipino Fried Chicken Restaurant of Chef Paolo Campbell’s Dreams

When Donald Adams and Paolo Campbell were going to culinary school together at Seattle Central College 10 years ago, Campbell would always bring a sketchbook to class where he’d jot down business ideas for the future restaurant they knew they wanted to open together. After they graduated, they split ways, Campbell cooking at Revel, and later Opus Co., and Adams working as a sous and executive chef at Ethan Stowell’s restaurants. But Campbell still texted Adams new business ideas at least once a year.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy