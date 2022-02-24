Fred Lynn – The Kilcoyne Conversation

Did the Red Sox make a mistake with Chris Sale’s contract?. The MLB imposed deadline for the new CBA is fast approaching and while players are getting in some work on their own time, nothing will compare to being able to use team facilities. For the Red Sox, their efforts are being led by Chris Sale as he’s been able to open up the doors to his Alma Mater to get his guys ready for 2022.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO