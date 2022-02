The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly have their opening-day closer in Gallegos, but can Reyes pitch his way back into closing cotention?. All signs, reports, and projections point to the St. Louis Cardinals keeping Giovanny Gallegos in the closing role that he finished the 2021 season with. While he appears to be locked into the role for the moment, could he be on the hot seat from the get-go? Alex Reyes may like to think so.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO