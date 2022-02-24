ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

FlamesNation Radio Episode 20: Going Streaking

By Ryan Pike
flamesnation.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Episode 20 of FlamesNation Radio! This week, host Ryan Pike and co-host Shane Stevenson break down the Calgary Flames’ ongoing 10 game winning streak. What’s worked? What’s getting shaky? How long can it keep going for?. Plus, Shane...

flamesnation.ca

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Wild’s Loss to Maple Leafs – 2/24/22

The Minnesota Wild lost their fourth in their last five games in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Wild didn’t play a terrible game overall, but it certainly doesn’t look like the dame team that played so well in January. Let’s look at some of the biggest takeaways from this loss.
NHL
markerzone.com

GEORGES LARAQUE WANTS TO FIGHT SEAN AVERY; ECHL TEAM REACHES OUT

Earlier this week, the Orlando Solar Bears of the East Coast Hockey League announced that they have signed former NHL pest Sean Avery to a standard player contract. Since that was announced, Former NHLer Matthew Barnaby said that he wanted to sign in the same division as Avery in the ECHL so he could play against him.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways as Flames Have Winning Streak Snapped by Canucks

Coming into Thursday night, no team in the league had been as hot as the Calgary Flames, who had a chance to set a new franchise record with an 11th straight win against the Vancouver Canucks. However, that record failed to come to fruition as the Flames looked unusually flat.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaking#The Calgary Flames#Icymi
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
NHL

Lightning fan growth evident ahead of Stadium Series

NASHVILLE -- Jon Cooper said he can remember his early days as a coach in the NHL, specifically those when the Tampa Bay Lightning were hosting one of the Original Six teams and Amalie Arena was filled with fans, many supporting the opposition. "When I first came to the organization,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Flames tie franchise record with 11-game home winning streak

Under the tutelage of head coach Darryl Sutter, the Calgary Flames have successfully transformed the Scotiabank Saddledome into one of the most hostile environments for visiting teams in the National Hockey League. Case in point: Calgary defeated the 31–16–3 Minnesota Wild by a 7–3 score on Saturday night. With the...
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes

GLENDALE - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a four-game road trip with a matinee against the Arizona Coyotes. With the 3 pm CT puck drop at Gila River Arena, the Jets won't hold a morning skate ahead of today's game. Stay tuned for the JetsTV Road Report and Five Storylines for up-to-date line-up information as it comes available.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, FL - Derek Ryan scored his first career hat-trick and Mikko Koskinen made 44 saves as the Oilers earned a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Edmonton battled back from a 2-1 deficit in the second period to score three straight goals and held off a late push from the Panthers in the third to improve to 29-20-3 on the season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk plays his 400th NHL game

Saturday night was a milestone night for Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk. When Tkachuk hit the ice for Calgary’s game against the Minnesota Wild, he was playing in his 400th regular season game in the National Hockey League. Tkachuk, 24, was the sixth overall selection in the 2016 NHL...
NHL
NHL

Roy, Moore help Kings defeat Islanders for fifth straight win

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings won their fifth straight game, 5-2 against the New York Islanders at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Matt Roy and Trevor Moore each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (29-17-7), who swept a back to back after a 4-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Cal Petersen made 26 saves.
NHL
NHL

Landeskog hat trick caps Avalanche six-goal rally against Jets

Scores first and last for Colorado in comeback win. Gabriel Landeskog recorded his 5th NHL hat trick and Nathan MacKinnon notched two goals in the 6-3 Avalanche win against the Jets. 05:07 •. Gabriel Landeskog scored a hat trick, part of six straight goals by the Colorado Avalanche in a...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Blues Wrap Season Series in Sunday Matinee

Central Division foes meet for third time and final this year. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM & TUDN 1200 AM (Spanish) | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks and Blues wrap their three-game season series on Sunday afternoon at the United Center. Each team has a win on home ice in the first two meetings of the year.
NHL
The Associated Press

Ryan’s first career hat trick leads Oilers over Florida, 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Derek Ryan got his first NHL hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers snapped their two-game losing streak, beating the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday. After goalie Mikko Koskinen denied Mason Marchment’s shot on a 3-on-1 break near the end of the second period, Ryan tapped in a pass from Evander Kane for the hat trick and a 4-2 lead.
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Flames 7, Wild 3

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 7-3 loss against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday night:. You had to know the Wild was gonna get Calgary's very best right from the jump. After winning 10 in a row, including all seven on a...
NHL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean Payton report

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy