JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A report of shots fired during a bar fight led to the arrest of three people Sunday, police said. At 12:44 a.m. Feb. 20, all units from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Fergs’ Parma Pub, 110 W. Michigan Ave. in Parma Township, west of Jackson, for a reported assault in the bar’s parking lot. Callers from the scene said a man had a gun and fired a shot during a fight, police said.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO