Braunwyn Windham-Burke Praises Heather Dubrow And Terry Dubrow For Supporting Their LGBTQ Children

By LindsaywithanA
 2 days ago
Braunwyn Windham-Burke may no longer appear on the Real Housewives of Orange County , but that doesn’t mean she’s not still a fan of the show. And recently, she became an even bigger fan of Heather Dubrow . Especially when it comes to Heather and Terry Dubrow ‘s unwavering support of their children. Most specifically, their LGBTQ+ identifications.

As Heather put it on the show, she has four children. All of whom are different genders with differing sexualities. And nobody on RHOC is hiding it. Max Dubrow recently shared that she was bisexual . Unfortunately, this caused a whole lot of unnecessary drama from Noella Bergener , who should have known better as a bisexual woman. You never make it about the children. You apologize and move on .  But I digress.

Kat Dubrow also came out as a lesbian . This revelation has led to some really beautiful conversations between her and Heather . While gardening, none the less . And, I think, a lot of teachable moments. It’s really nice to see.

According to E! News , Braunwyn agrees. “I think Housewives reaches parts of the country that are a little more conservative and might not see this, and so I really think that what Orange County is doing, what the Dubrows are doing in particular, is just so beautiful.” Agreed.

Afterall, Braunwyn knows what she is talking about. Her son Jacob Windham Burke identifies as an effeminate man , who likes to dress in drag. And Braunwyn showcased that side of him on RHOC , where we all got to meet Devine Devon . In Braunwyn’s own words, “The way that they are showing unconditional love to their family is just so beautiful.”

I’m sure that this means more to Braunwyn than most. She didn’t come out as a lesbian until she was an adult.  A married adult with seven children I might add. And while she and Sean Burke have stayed married while Braunwyn dates women, it can’t be easy. Especially when she has admitted to never being attracted to men. That can’t be something that was easy for Sean to hear.

All in all, this goes to show why Heather and Terry ‘s support of their children would mean so much to her. And why she would feel the need to comment about it. Someone is showing a whole lot of growth here. And I’m totally here for it.

TELL US- ARE YOU ENJOYING THE TEACHABLE MOMENTS BETWEEN HEATHER AND HER CHILDREN? WHY DO YOU THINK NOELLA ISN’T MORE SUPPORTIVE?

Andy Cohen Says He “Maybe Hates” 1 Or 2 Of The Real Housewives, But Puts Up With Them For The Sake Of Good TV

While Andy Cohen is highly blessed when it comes to Bravo, let’s be honest – his job doesn’t sound all that easy. Imagine trying to manage dozens of housewives across multiple franchises for YEARS. He has previously admitted that he isn’t as heavy handed in the casting process as he used to be. But I […] The post Andy Cohen Says He “Maybe Hates” 1 Or 2 Of The Real Housewives, But Puts Up With Them For The Sake Of Good TV appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Love Is Blind Star Kyle Abrams Says He’s “Not Friends” With Ex Shaina Hurley

Of all the prospect couples from Love Is Blind, not many were surprised to see Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley break it off post pods. Given how the relationship played out on the Netflix show, it’s also not surprising the two reportedly aren’t the best of friends since their season 2 split. Unlike their engaged cast […] The post Love Is Blind Star Kyle Abrams Says He’s “Not Friends” With Ex Shaina Hurley appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Jesse Metcalfe Says Randall Emmett Is “Focused On His Family” After Split From Lala Kent

Lala Kent has had plenty to say about the break up with her fiancé, Randall Emmett. And Randall has remained quiet. But Lala has been dragging him all across the media since they split amid allegations of cheating. He hasn’t said a peep. And the two don’t communicate at all. The Vanderpump Rules star even admitted […] The post Jesse Metcalfe Says Randall Emmett Is “Focused On His Family” After Split From Lala Kent appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says Brandi Glanville Licked Husband Joe Gorga’s Face

Brandi Glanville is an endless source of drama. Years ago, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum fell out with her friend Lisa Vanderpump over some tabloids in a suitcase. During Season 10 of RHOBH, Brandi made a cameo appearance and claimed that she hooked up with Denise Richards. Denise denied Brandi’s allegations and left […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Brandi Glanville Licked Husband Joe Gorga’s Face appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Scheana Shay And Brock Davies Would Be “Happy” If Another Couple Got Engaged At Their Wedding

Hey Vanderpump Rules fans, did you know that Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are engaged? Because it’s all they talk about. For good reason, though! Scheana’s engagement is more important that anyone’s. So much so, she really believed that people would want to hear them announce her (second) engagement at James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’s own engagement party. Then there’s […] The post Scheana Shay And Brock Davies Would Be “Happy” If Another Couple Got Engaged At Their Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Kyle Richards Posts Cryptic Messages About Getting Stabbed In The Back

Speculation about what will likely be an infamous cast trip in Aspen for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues. We already know that Kathy Hilton signaled her husband via Instagram to get her home. She explained that it had nothing to do with the trip itself but rather that she was alone in the […] The post Kyle Richards Posts Cryptic Messages About Getting Stabbed In The Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Whitney Rose Explains Why She Didn’t Discuss Jen Shah’s Legal Drama On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Whitney Rose has some work to do after this season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City if she wants to remain deserving of that snowflake. She tried her hardest to get involved in the drama of the season. But the only thing I will really remember about her is that she rebranded her skincare line […] The post Whitney Rose Explains Why She Didn’t Discuss Jen Shah’s Legal Drama On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Todd Bridges Slams Todrick Hall For Playing “An Evil Game” On Celebrity Big Brother

It seemed like actor Todd Bridges slept and snored his way through the first half of Celebrity Big Brother. But in reality? It was part of his strategy, people. Entertainer Todrick Hall and UFC champion Miesha Tate formed an alliance early on and stayed in control for most of the game. When Queer Eye star […] The post Todd Bridges Slams Todrick Hall For Playing “An Evil Game” On Celebrity Big Brother appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Lisa Vanderpump Gives An Update On Her Health After Scary Horseback Riding Accident

A few weeks ago, Lisa Vanderpump suffered a fall from one of her horses, with painful results. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Vanderpump Rules house mother suffered multiple fractures to her leg in addition to a bruised back. Husband Ken Todd, who witnessed the event, said he never wanted to let […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Gives An Update On Her Health After Scary Horseback Riding Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Below Deck Sailing Star Daisy Kelliher Thinks Ashley Marti Was “Intimidated” By Her Relationship With Gary King

Drop the anchor and hoist the sails, Matey. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back. I’ve been counting down to the premiere episode since the trailer dropped.  It’s time for champagne toasts, five-star meals, and cringe-worthy theme parties. Oh, and messy love triangles between an entire crew filled with highly attractive sailors. Captain Glenn Shephard is […] The post Below Deck Sailing Star Daisy Kelliher Thinks Ashley Marti Was “Intimidated” By Her Relationship With Gary King appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Siesta Key Star Chloe Trautman Married Boyfriend Chris Long

File this one under what the what? Chloe Trautman from Siesta Key is married? I had no idea she had a boyfriend, let alone was affianced. How is this possible? I’ve been watching Siesta Key since its inception. If you haven’t, think Laguna Beach meets The Hills and moves to Florida. Same storylines, different ocean. […] The post Siesta Key Star Chloe Trautman Married Boyfriend Chris Long appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Lamar Odom Blasts Todrick Hall For Being A “Fake Friend” On Celebrity Big Brother

I’ve watched Big Brother from the inception, so I’m no stranger to how the game is played.  Celebrity Big Brother is slightly different in that all players make up the jury. And all jury members go home once eliminated, instead of being sequestered. The original show started out the same way… that is until Danielle […] The post Lamar Odom Blasts Todrick Hall For Being A “Fake Friend” On Celebrity Big Brother appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Jennifer Aydin Says Dolores Catania “Is A Jerk To” Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

It feels like Real Housewives of New Jersey is packing a season-full of drama into each episode. It is a lot. During the Season 12 premiere of RHONJ, Margaret Josephs, who was tired of Jennifer Aydin being a hypocrite, told Jennifer that her husband, Bill Aydin, was cheating on her. Margaret had a fact wrong, […] The post Jennifer Aydin Says Dolores Catania “Is A Jerk To” Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Married At First Sight Recap: – Striking A Balance

As the  Married At First Sight couples continue their journey the stresses of living together are becoming more apparent. This is why I enjoy this phase of the process so much. Things area always flowers and butterflies until you get back into your normal environment. This is when we get to see everyone’s real personality. This […] The post Married At First Sight Recap: – Striking A Balance appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kenya Moore Thanks Entire Real Housewives Of Atlanta Cast Except Marlo Hampton For Supporting Her Business

Cue the marching band — Kenya Moore Haircare is coming to a CVS near you! It’s a major milestone for The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s shade assassin, and she recently took to Instagram to announce the new business move. In the celebratory post, she thanked her team, she thanked CVS, and she thanked her RHOA […] The post Kenya Moore Thanks Entire Real Housewives Of Atlanta Cast Except Marlo Hampton For Supporting Her Business appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
There Were 2 Engagements Cut From Love Is Blind Season 2

On Netflix’s Love is Blind, it’s curious to see which couples end up getting more air time than others, and this season, viewers are getting the tea on the couples who were left on the editing floor altogether, curtesy of the cast themselves. Caitlin McKee confirmed that although you didn’t see it, she left the […] The post There Were 2 Engagements Cut From Love Is Blind Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
