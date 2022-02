The 2022 H.O.P.E Award for Lifetime Achievement will be announced at the 10th Anniversary of the Decade of Hope | Wine for Hope on Friday, April 29, 2022. It will be at the Waypoint 4180 in Canfield, Ohio. The event is presented by Huntington Bank in association with WKBN First News "Caring For Our Community Initiative.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO