ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Zscaler stock drops after forecast outlook range dips below Street view

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wV5zO_0eOIOOb500
By Getty Images
EARNINGS RESULTS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxvR8_0eOIOOb500

Zscaler Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company forecast an earnings range that dipped below Wall Street expectations following a rally in the regular session.

Zscaler (ZS) shares dropped 15% after hours, following a 10% rally in the regular session to close at $263.38.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings of 10 cents to 11 cents a share on revenue of $270 million to $272 million for the fiscal third quarter, and 54 cents to 56 cents a share on revenue of about $1.05 billion for the year and billings of about $1.37 billion. Calculated billings is revenue plus deferred revenue acquired over the quarter.

Analysts had forecast earnings of 11 cents on revenue of $256.7 million for the fiscal first quarter, and 52 cents a share on revenue of $1.01 billion for the year and billings of $1.3 billion for the year.

The company reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $100.4 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with a loss of $67.5 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income, which excludes stock-based compensation and other items, was 13 cents a share, compared with 10 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $255.6 million from $157 million in the year-ago quarter. Calculated billings rose to $367.7 million from $232 million in the year-ago period.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 11 cents a share on revenue of $241.1 million and billings of $316.9 million.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Five9 stock falls nearly 16% after outlook disappoints

Five9 Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the cloud contact-center software company’s outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations. shares fell nearly 16% after hours, following an 8.9% drop in the regular session to close at $104.14, their lowest close since June 24, 2020. The company...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

YETI stock drops after earnings beat expectations but full-year profit outlook misses

Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. fell 1.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of drinkware, coolers and outdoor products reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations, but provided a downbeat full-year earnings outlook. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 1 rose to $72.9 million, or 82 cents a share, from $62.4 million, or 71 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to 87 cents from 74 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 84 cents. Sales grew 17.9% to $443.1 million, above the FactSet consensus of $442.2 million. Growth...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for 27 cents a share. Revenue rose to $395.6 million from $319.9 million and exceeded the FactSet consensus that was for $389.2 million. For the first quarter, The Trade Desk anticipates revenue of at least $303 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of about $91 million. Analysts tracked by FactSet had been looking for $287 million in revenue and $81 million in adjusted Ebitda. The stock has declined about 28% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has slipped roughly 5%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street View#Getty Images#Zscaler Inc#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. calls on countries to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow

WASHINGTON—Ukraine’s top diplomatic envoy in the U.S. is urging countries to sever diplomatic relations with Russia over its invasion of their country. Ambassador Oksana Markarova’s request came in an emergency meeting Friday at the Washington-based Organization of American States, whose members were debating a resolution condemning the military attack ordered by President Vladimir Putin, as numerous critics began suggesting the Russian leader’s conduct of the conflict he initiated could merit war-crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

‘This has both impacted the international community’s view of Putin and has slowed his actions’: GOP congressman on uncanny accuracy of U.S. intelligence into Russia’s plans in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, the White House made highly unusual releases of intelligence findings about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to attack Ukraine. Hoping to pre-empt an invasion, it released details of Russian troop buildups and warned repeatedly that a major assault was imminent. In the end,...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

What to watch today: Stock futures dip after Wall Street breaks a 3-day losing streak

U.S. stock futures dropped modestly Wednesday, one day after Wall Street broke a three-session losing streak. After two hot inflation reports, January retail sales rose much stronger than expected. Signs of tensions easing between Russia and Ukraine ignited a rally Tuesday that propelled the Dow and the S&P 500 up more than 1% each and the Nasdaq to rise over 2%. (CNBC)
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Informatica stock plummets to more than 30% below IPO price after disappointing earnings report

Shares of Informatica Inc. plummeted 29.3% toward new lows in volatile morning trading Thursday, after the recently-public data management software company reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations. The stock, which was halted once for volatility after the open, was now trading 31.3% below its $29 IPO price, which was set as the company went public on Oct. 27, 2021. The company reported late Wednesday a net loss that widened to $66.3 million, or 25 cents a share, from $32.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 20 cents from 21 cents, missing the FactSet consensus 21 cents. Revenue rose 8.0% to $406.7 million, above the FactSet consensus of $396.2 million, with cloud annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rising 39.9% to $316.99 million. Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville said the quarterly results were strong, "although not in the areas investors may have liked, with cloud ARR 'only' in-line with guidance." The stock has tumbled 39.6% over the past three months, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has dropped 30.5% and the S&P 500 has slid 5.9%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Compass, eXp World stocks dip after Redfin's outlook underwhelmed

After Redfin's (RDFN -27.2%) disappointing Q1 guidance issued after Thursday's close, other real estate brokerage stocks, especially those that tout their use of technology, are falling in early Friday trading. While home prices are rising, the inventory of existing homes for sale hit a new low in January, which heightens...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

105K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy