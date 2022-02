Silverstein Properties is parting ways with a piece of the former ABC campus on Manhattan’s Upper West Side after acquiring it four years ago. Gary Barnett’s Extell Development is under contract to pay between $925M and $930M for the office properties on Columbus Avenue between West 66th and 67th streets, Commercial Observer reported, citing unnamed sources. Barnett has reportedly put down a $50M deposit — an Extell spokesperson told CO "you should check your facts" — and the deal is set to close next month.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO