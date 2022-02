“How long does it take to charge the battery? How much extra time will I need to plan a 750-mile trip?”. Electric vehicles are not your best option for a vehicle as it will be used for long distance travel due to the time needed to recharge about every 200-250 miles. Most currently available electric vehicles have a range of between 200 and 300 miles. According to General Motors Corp, when they were designing the extended range electric vehicle Volt, they found that most people commute about 35 miles a day. As a result, the battery size of the Volt was designed to furnish about 45 miles of range using the battery alone.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO