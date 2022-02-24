ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: Leave the young fella alone

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Andrew Lopez: CJ McCollum on Zion: “Leave the young fella alone. He’s trying to rehab in peace, trying to get himself ready to come back. We spoke and I’ll spoke to him later this week or next week.” Added: “He’ll be healthy eventually and when he is we’ll welcome him with open arms.”

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Of f*cking course the Zion float is stuck in front of @MasonGinsberg and me – 7:44 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Andrew Lopez on what the heck is going on with Zion/future of the Pels, then @ Jon Krawczynski on the weirdo Wolves tweaking their defense, making a playoff push, and re-engaging the fan base:

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Pelicans’ CJ McCollum defends Zion Williamson: ‘Leave the young fella alone’

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Disconnect between Zion Williamson, Pelicans reportedly due to lack of trust with David Griffin nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/24/dis…5:00 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

CJ McCollum and Zion have spoken. When the Pelicans’ young star is ready, McCollum said the team will welcome him back “with open arms.”

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

CJ McCollum on Zion: "Leave the young fella alone. He's trying to rehab in peace, trying to get himself ready to come back. We spoke and I'll spoke to him later this week or next week."

Added: "He'll be healthy eventually and when he is we'll welcome him with open arms."

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: “Leave the young fella alone, man. He’s trying to rehab in peace, right, and get himself ready to get back. We spoke and I’ll speak to him next week to catch up with him. He’s a very talented player and he’s going through a lot.” 1/2 – 3:07 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion Williamson on IG pic.twitter.com/q3Q7pegUmy1:33 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion Williamson’s latest post to his IG stories pic.twitter.com/LWMAQvk08z1:19 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Teams w/ most players in our Top 25 under 25

Cavs: Mobley, Garland, Allen

Hawks: Trae, Collins, Okongwu

Grizzlies: Ja, Jackson

Thunder: Shai, Giddey

Hornets: Ball, Bridges

Pelicans: Zion, Ingram

Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11

I’m looking forward to attending the Gary Rhoades Classic tomorrow at Aurora Central HS in Colorado, where I’ll see some of the country’s top young talent, including Adem Bona, M.J. Rice, Zion Cruz, J.J. Taylor, and Robert Dillingham, among others. pic.twitter.com/OyoFV8SmfX12:06 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Christian Clark @cclark_13

New: How do you explain the disconnect between Zion and the Pelicans?

A lack of trust.

Specifically, a lack of trust between Zion and his camp, and David Griffin. nola.com/sports/pelican…8:54 AM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Zion is Latest Proof that Being a No. 1 Pick Requires More Than Talent shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast4:33 AM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Felt GREAT to be back after a week.

Talked Kings final 22 games, LeBron in LA and what’s going on with Zion?

P.S. My Razor Ramon intro was elite

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

592 players have appeared in a regular season NBA game this season, an all-time record.

Here are the players on opening day rosters who have appeared in 0 games this season, a list that includes 5 former All-Stars (Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Oladipo, Zion Williamson, Simmons). pic.twitter.com/etM7aZFY1p8:30 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Folks saying Zion is a bust. I must be looking at the wrong Zion then 🤣🤣🤣

basketball-reference.com/players/w/will…8:16 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I lied in today’s podcast. I said we wouldn’t talk about Zion tomorrow but we’re gonna talk more about Zion – 7:43 PM

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and special guest

@ChrisRyan77: Does LeBron want out? Does Zion want out? Is Kyrie back in? Plus the most intriguing second-half storylines.

open.spotify.com/episode/2y9q02…4:53 PM

CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I honestly don’t think it is that bad, especially since they probably haven’t even shot promos with him, but sending an email with CJ McCollum wearing the number 2 is just funny to me. – 4:06 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

As reported on NBA Today: CJ McCollum told ESPN that since his interview over the weekend with the TNT Crew, Zion Williamson reached out and the two have spoken. – 3:26 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Malika Andrews just said on ESPN’s NBA Today that CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson HAVE spoken directly to each other since the guard revealed on All-Star Saturday that he hadn’t. – 3:21 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Portland Trail Blazers young star Anfernee Simons sits down with @Stadium: “Fantasizing being in those moments…I didn’t expect this.” On bond with coach Chauncey Billups, learning from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, utilizing Dame’s sidestep, Most Improved Player and more. pic.twitter.com/bsO120dspQ1:50 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

JJ Redick calls Pelicans’ Zion Williamson a ‘detached teammate’ after not speaking to CJ McCollum since trade

https://t.co/KxutAl9o3P pic.twitter.com/phEYlNQsE41:15 PM

In the lead-up to the 2019 draft, rumors spread that Williamson wanted to land with the New York Knicks — supposition Redick didn’t pour cold water on. But since coming to New Orleans, the detachment Williamson has shown with the Pelicans, sources inside and outside the organization have often cited, is because of a lack of trust. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 24, 2022

Specifically, they have pointed toward a fracture. On one side is Williamson and his camp. On the other is David Griffin, the Pelicans’ lead basketball decision-maker. In early January, the Pelicans announced Williamson would continue his rehabilitation from right foot surgery away from the team. Williamson and members of his inner circle traveled to Portland, Oregon. No Pelicans employees accompanied them on the trip, sources said. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 24, 2022

Further complicating matters, sources said, was that Williamson and his camp didn’t trust Griffin to be truthful. Griffin preached “family,” “love” and “accountability” to team staffers once in a slideshow presentation. Yet he began to blame then-coach Alvin Gentry for the Pelicans’ poor start during his first season. As the Times-Picayune and Advocate reported in September, Griffin went so far as to remark to someone in the organization, “I give Alvin all the answers to the test, and he still fails” — a comment that caused a heated exchange between Gentry and Griffin in October, according to Bleacher Report. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 24, 2022

