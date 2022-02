A new form of Android banking trojan malware targets customers of 56 different European banks and has been downloaded by over 50,000 users in the space of a few weeks. Detailed by cybersecurity researchers at ThreatFabric who've dubbed it 'Xenomorph' because of links to another trojan called Alien, this malware first appeared this month. The malware is designed to steal usernames and passwords to access bank accounts and other sensitive personal information.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO