Energy Industry

G7 leaders agree on trying to secure stability in energy markets amid Ukraine crisis

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Feb 24 (Reuters) - G7 leaders agreed on Thursday to intensify efforts to mitigate any spillover effects from Russia’s actions against Ukraine and to secure stability in global energy markets, the White House said in a statement released after U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with the leaders.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

