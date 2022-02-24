G7 leaders agree on trying to secure stability in energy markets amid Ukraine crisis
Feb 24 (Reuters) - G7 leaders agreed on Thursday to intensify efforts to mitigate any spillover effects from Russia’s actions against Ukraine and to secure stability in global energy markets, the White House said in a statement released after U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with the leaders.
