Bunge shuts Ukraine offices, suspends crushing at two oilseed plants after Russian invasion

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Global agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) said Thursday it has shuttered company offices in Ukraine and temporarily suspended operations at two oilseed crushing facilities in Nikolaev and Dnipro following a Russian military invasion.

Bunge employs more than 1,000 people in the country and also owns and operates grain elevators and an export terminal in Ukraine, the company said. It also operates a corn milling plant via a joint venture.

