A Family Dollar in York, Alabama is one of the few shopping options in town. But it's shuttered due to a warehouse rodent infestation. More than 400 Family Dollar stores in the U.S. have temporarily closed across six Southern and Midwestern states. They're shut because inspectors reported more than a thousand rodents at one of its large Arkansas warehouses. Stores need time to pull potentially contaminated items off their shelves. Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom went to one of the many rural towns where dollar stores are some of the few places to buy food.

YORK, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO