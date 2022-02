The company reported only $22,514 in revenue in the third quarter. Zomedica was the 25th most traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 on Thursday. Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ZOM) rose 72.4% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The veterinary health diagnostics stock closed last week at $0.29, then opened on Monday at $0.30, and didn't see the stock spike until it hit a high of $0.4899 on Thursday. The stock's 52-week high is $2.72, and its low $0.27. Despite the rally this week, the stock is down more than 81% over the past year.

