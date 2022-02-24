Southeast Michigan under Winter Weather Advisory, 3 to 6 inches of overnight snow expected

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) - Meteorologists are warning drivers of potentially dangerous road conditions, with Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of the WWJ listening area until 8 a.m. Friday.

Snow began falling across Metro Detroit shortly after sunset on Thursday and was expected to become more widespread throughout the night.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

"We'll see close to three inches in most areas and could see as much as six in some spots; can be less toward I-69," said Thompson.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in regions just south of I-69 in the early evening hours. We'll get a break as showers taper off after midnight, but freezing drizzle could mix in with snow over areas south of M-59 and drivers should still travel with caution.

Heavy snow showers will blow back in Friday morning during the rush hour commute with an expected rate of half inch per hour, advised Thompson.

As much as 1 to 2 inches could accumulate over the course of an hour.

Snow will begin to taper off after 10 a.m. Friday morning and occasional burst of lake effect snow is expected to hang around through the afternoon hours.

Thompson said roadways, bridges and sideways will be slippery and drivers need to slow down as dangerous conditions could impact the morning rush hour.

Lows are expected to stay in the 20s through Friday before temperatures drop to 15 degrees Friday night.