ShoBox quadrupleheader on March 11

Gegard Mousasi defends his middleweight title later today against Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275. Mousasi (48-7-2) is a healthy favorite against the undefeated Vanderford (11-0). Largely an unknown commodity, Vanderford has the chance to prove himself against a top-tier fighter. Mousasi has been successful in DREAM, Pride, Strikeforce, and the UFC before bringing his brand of greatness to Bellator. In contrast, Vanderford is known for being the husband of Paige Van Zant–but a win at 275 entirely changes his standing in MMA.
