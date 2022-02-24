ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

ShoBox quadrupleheader on March 11

fightnews.com
 2 days ago

Super welterweight prospect Ardreal Holmes(11-0, 5 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against fellow unbeaten prospect Mekhrubon Sanginov (12-0-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight...

fightnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Mike Tyson wants Canelo to fight David Benavidez

By Sean Jones: Mike Tyson says he wanted Canelo Alvarez to fight David Benavidez now before he retires from the sport. Tyson feels that Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is on his way out, heading soon towards retirement. Tyson admires the talent of the unbeaten, highly ranked super middleweight contender Benavidez...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Canelo Alvarez next fight, news, rumors: Move up to light heavyweight targeted for May return

As the biggest star in boxing and its consensus, pound-for-pound best fighter, Canelo Alvarez can do just about anything he wants to when it comes to matchmaking. Luckily for fans, the 31-year-old Mexican superstar has consistently used his powers for good of late as a promotional free agent, using the majority of 2021 to unify all four super middleweight titles for the first time in history en route to claiming Fighter of the Year honors.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadwood, SD
Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Deadwood, SD
Boxing Scene

Canelo's 2-Fight Deal With DAZN Done: Bivol On May 7, Golovkin On September 17

Canelo Alvarez has officially returned to DAZN. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the Mexican superstar has agreed to a lucrative two-fight deal with the streaming service that once signed him to a 10-fight contract that could’ve been worth $365 million. The undisputed super middleweight champion will box unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and then, if the favored fighter beats Bivol, he will finally face rival Gennadiy Golovkin a third time September 17.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green Weigh-In Results & Preview

The UFC Vegas 49 weigh-in results are in, and we’ve got the scoop for you down below!. At UFC Vegas 49, Bobby Green will have quite the first-time main event experience when he takes on Islam Makhachev. Both fighters made weight for their 160 lbs. catchweight bout. Ironically, although it was Green who is stepping in on short notice, he came in two pounds lighter (158) than Makhachev (160).
UFC
Yardbarker

Vitali Klitschko News

Former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, says he plans to take up arms along with his brother to defend against Russia's investigation. A talked-about exhibition between Lennox Lewis and Vitali Klitschko has not been scheduled despite an announcement by the WBC. Boxing News / ESPN / July...
CANASTOTA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Morales
Boxing Scene

Lara: Me and Jermall Charlo Are Most Dangerous Opponents For Canelo

Erislandy Lara is waiting for a name and a date. The former junior middleweight champion reiterated his desire to campaign at 160 pounds and face the best in that division, after having easily beaten his most recent rivals. Lara's last fight took place in May of 2021, when he brutally...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 202 video: Arman Tsarukyan TKOs Joel Alvarez after horrifying cut

Arman Tsarukyan caused one of the bloodiest cuts in recent memory against Joel Alvarez at UFC Fight Night 202. Tsarukyan (18-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) opened a gash on Alvarez’s (19-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) nose in the opening round of the lightweight fight on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and although the bout went longer than many expected from there, he eventually got the finish by TKO at the 1:57 mark of Round 2.
UFC
FanSided

NASCAR is trying something new this week at Fontana

NASCAR is utilizing a different qualifying format at Auto Club Speedway, which is scheduled to host its first Cup Series race since 2020. After COVID-19-related restrictions wiped it off the 2021 schedule, the NASCAR Cup Series has returned to Auto Club Speedway for this Sunday afternoon’s WISE Power 400.
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kos#Boxing#Combat#Showtime#Dominican#Holden Productions
Boxing Scene

Benavidez Promoter Says Hearn Has No Interest in Making Andrade Fight: 'He Didn't Call Me Up'

Sampson Lewkowicz could not help but roll his eyes when he saw Eddie Hearn making the rounds on social media. Lewkowicz is the promoter of highly regarded 168-pound contender David Benavidez, who has cropped up in the news for calling out two-division titlist Demetrius Andrade, the slick southpaw promoted by Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, to a showdown sometime in the near future. Andrade, a longtime reigning champion at 160, is looking to make his start at the super middleweight in his next fight, against England's Zach Parker.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Mousasi-Vanderford is the Fight to Watch at Bellator 275

Gegard Mousasi defends his middleweight title later today against Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275. Mousasi (48-7-2) is a healthy favorite against the undefeated Vanderford (11-0). Largely an unknown commodity, Vanderford has the chance to prove himself against a top-tier fighter. Mousasi has been successful in DREAM, Pride, Strikeforce, and the UFC before bringing his brand of greatness to Bellator. In contrast, Vanderford is known for being the husband of Paige Van Zant–but a win at 275 entirely changes his standing in MMA.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Fernando Martinez defeats Jerwin Ancajas!

By Chris Williams: Undefeated #4 IBF contender Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) dominated IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs), defeating him by one-sided 12 round unanimous decision on Saturday night on Showtime at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The 30-year-old ‘Pretty Boy’ Ancajas saw...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Canelo Alvarez next fight: Undisputed champ to take on Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight in May

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has a roadmap laid out for the rest of 2022. The Mexican superstar signed a two-fight deal with DAZN. First up for Alvarez will be a return to the light heavyweight division to face WBA champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7, Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn and Alvarez announced on Friday. Then, should Alvarez defeat Bivol, he will face longstanding rival Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Viktor Postol On Gary Antuanne Russell: What He Has Is His Age; Basically, That's It

Viktor Postol is a betting underdog entering his fight against Gary Antuanne Russell on Saturday night. The hard-hitting Russell has knocked out all 14 of his pro opponents. The 25-year-old southpaw is also 13 years younger than Postol, a former WBC super lightweight champion who will end an almost 18-month layoff in a 10-round, 141-pound fight Showtime will televise from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (10 p.m. ET; 7 p.m. PT).
CARSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy