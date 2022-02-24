ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch HBO’s ‘Frederick Douglass in Five Speeches': Is the Documentary Streaming?

By Dessi Gomez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After Frederick Douglass escaped from slavery at the age of 20, he became one of the most famous Black men in the country. His fame also grew around his writing, words and speeches that he gave in a powerful oration. Douglass was entirely self-taught in reading and writing, and...

