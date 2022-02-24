ROTC instructor at Huntersville high school accused of sexually assaulting child

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to a police report.

Drayton Gilyard, 47, was booked in the Mecklenburg County jail Monday and charged with indecent liberties and sexual battery.

Channel 9 learned he was an instructor for the ROTC program at Hopewell High School in Huntersville. The school said he was hired in July 2019.

CMS officials said he was last on campus Jan. 19 and submitted his resignation Feb. 18, just days before his arrest.

Anchor John Paul tried calling Gilyard to ask him about the charges but he hung up.

According to a police report, the victim was 14 years old. It said the assault took place at Gilyard’s home and may have started in 2019. It is unknown if the alleged victim was a student.

Parents Paul talked to said they didn’t know about the accusations. They said the school hasn’t said anything about the arrest.

“I’m very surprised! I am shocked! Are you serious?” one parent said.

Channel 9 got a statement from the school’s principal, that was sent to ROTC families Wednesday night. Here is the full statement:

“Dear Parent and/or Guardian,

Hopewell High School’s top priority is to provide your child with a positive and stable learning environment. I wanted to provide you with an update on the current situation with our JROTC vacancy. It is unfortunate that we are dealing with a sensitive matter involving Captain Gilyard. I can share that he has been suspended from CMS. I am also aware of the many emotions that exist for our students and staff.

We value each of you and do not take lightly matters that directly or indirectly impact our school. This public situation limits how much can be discussed and now more than ever we must remain diligent in maintaining a quality student-centered JROTC program. We continue to remain one of the stellar district JROTC programs and remain committed and focused on the mission of providing a quality experience for students. There is a current certified JROTC Instructor serving as the substitute. We will keep you informed on changes related to facilitation of instruction as we progress through the semester.

I am planning to speak with our JROTC classes and provide students encouragement and support during the transition. Should you have any questions, feel free to contact me. Thank you for your support and involvement in your child’s education.”

No other details have been released at this point.

