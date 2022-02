Government intends to announce new measures to tackle the soaring cost of living by the end of the week, the Taoiseach has said.Coalition party leaders are set to meet on Monday evening to discuss the proposals, but Micheal Martin has ruled out increases to social welfare payments or a reduction in VAT.Inflation rates have hit a 20-year high, primarily driven by global increases in the costs of energy such as oil and gas.Mr Martin said the Government now believes price increases will be here in the medium term, after initially holding the view that these were short-term trends linked to...

ECONOMY ・ 21 DAYS AGO