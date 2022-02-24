ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild, Wild West: Seattle, Colorado, LAFC are the favorites

For all the stars that dot the rosters of teams in the...

Colorado upsets No. 2 Arizona 79-63 with strong second half

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — K.J. Simpson and Tristan da Silva led a second-half surge that carried Colorado to a 79-63 upset of No. 2 Arizona on Saturday, matching the highest-ranked opponent ever beaten by the Buffaloes. Fans stormed the floor after the Buffs (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) snapped the Wildcats’...
Red Rocks close out Pac-12 season with surprising loss in Tucson

Adrienne Randall, Utah Red Rocks — Courtesy of Utah Athletics. The University of Utah Red Rocks experienced their first ever loss against the Arizona Wildcats, breaking their nation best leading record of 20-straight meets of 49-plus. Beginning with bars, only one of five gymnasts was able to secure a...
Another must-win game arrives Saturday vs USC for Oregon Duck basketball

Another game and another must-win situation for the Oregon Duck men's basketball program. The Ducks will host visiting No. 16 ranked USC on Saturday night to close out its regular-season home schedule. The Ducks go into Saturday outside most NCAA Tournament projections. CBSSports' Jerry Palm doesn't include the Ducks in...
NASCAR is trying something new this week at Fontana

NASCAR is utilizing a different qualifying format at Auto Club Speedway, which is scheduled to host its first Cup Series race since 2020. After COVID-19-related restrictions wiped it off the 2021 schedule, the NASCAR Cup Series has returned to Auto Club Speedway for this Sunday afternoon’s WISE Power 400.
Beavers Defeat No. 19 Stanford Concluding Home Season Undefeated

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State gymnastics secured an unbeaten home season and achieved its fourth consecutive 197 of the season and fifth during the 2022 campaign after taking down No. 19 Stanford (197.225 – 195.05) to end the home slate. The Beavers celebrated their three seniors in Alexa McClung, Colette Yamaoka and Kaitlyn Yanish following the action on Friday evening.
Carlos Vela nets hat trick as LAFC rolls past Colorado

Carlos Vela was back in dominating form, delivering all three goals as LAFC earned a 3-0 victory against the visiting Colorado Rapids on Saturday in the season opener for both clubs. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau needed to make just one save while earning the shutout in his LAFC debut. Vela had...
Oregon State’s NCAA tourney hopes nearly dead after Colorado crushes Beavers 60-45

Colorado rode two explosive first-half runs to beat Oregon State 60-45 Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colo. as the Beavers’ regular season came to an end. Oregon State’s bid for an eighth consecutive NCAA women’s basketball tournament berth took a serious blow with the loss. It appears the Beavers (13-12, 6-9 Pac-12) will need to reach the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, and perhaps win it, to make the 68-team field.
MW indoor track and field wraps up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West indoor track and field championships wrapped up at the Albuquerque Convention center on Saturday. It was a solid performance for the women’s team. On Friday, three Lobos swept the podium in the 5,000M and Amelia Maza-Dowie set a new conference record in the event by over 15 seconds with […]
Notebook: For Washington's Steve Reynolds, state championship means more than basketball

INDIANAPOLIS — Last February, in the middle of Washington's march to the 2021 3A state title game, head coach Steve Reynolds changed his phone screensaver to a picture of Stacy Mitchell.  Mitchell, became the first black head coach to win a girls basketball state championship when Warren Central beat Zionsville, 50-46, in 2018. A year later, that picture...
Chavez rallies No. 12 Arizona women past USC 68-59

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Chavez hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 18 points and No. 12 Arizona defeated Southern California 68-59. Shaina Pellington added 14 points, Lauren Ware had 12 with 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and Sam Thomas scored 10 as the Wildcats found a way to win without leading scorer Cate Reese. Reese, who averages 14.6 points a game, was injured late in a 72-67 loss at Washington State last weekend and her return is unknown. Arizona earned a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament next week and it’s fourth-straight 20-win season. Alyson Miura scored 19 points for USC.
LAFC To Increase Efforts Against Anti-Gay Slur

The Los Angeles Football Club will increase efforts to make it clear that an anti-gay slur that is sometimes shouted by soccer fans during goal kicks will not be tolerated at Banc of California Stadium during the 2022 season, which begins today when LAFC plays host to the Colorado Rapids.
Live updates: Oregon women's basketball at Utah

Once again, the Oregon Ducks find themselves in a must-win scenario of sorts. Oregon (18-10, 10-6) and the Utah Utes (17-9, 8-6) tip-off at noon PT in Salt Lake City in the final game of the regular season. In order for them to keep its hopes of hosting a first-round NCAA tournament game alive, the Ducks will need to emerge with a victory at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
