Major League Soccer embarks on 27th season as Qatar looms

With the NFL betting calendar now clearly in the rearview mirror, bettors are now gearing up for NCAA basketball lines. Conference tournaments start one week’s time, and Selection Sunday is just 17 days away. If you follow my analysis, then you know I’m mixing in a heaping helping of...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been two years in the making, and now Charlotte FC is set to make its Major League Soccer debut this weekend. The team is currently in the nation’s capital as players prepare to take on D.C. United to kick off its inaugural season.
Paralympic champion Phoebe Paterson-Pine claimed one of two bronzes for Great Britain's Para-archers at the World Championships in Dubai. Paterson-Pine defeated GB team-mate Jess Stretton in a shoot-off in the women's compound event after the pair had finished tied at 142-142. It is the first individual World Championship medal for...
Qualifier Jiri Vesely couldn't hide his happiness after stunning world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in Dubai. Vesely, ranked at No. 123 in the world, handed a 6-4 7-6 (4) loss to Djokovic in the Dubai quarterfinal. Vesely claimed the first break of the match in the first game but Djokovic broke back in the fourth game.
GENEVA -- Nine days after the race at the Beijing Olympics, the bronze medal in women's skicross was changed on appeal Saturday. Fanny Smith of Switzerland will now be awarded the bronze medal after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in China, the International Ski Federation said in a statement.
NASCAR is utilizing a different qualifying format at Auto Club Speedway, which is scheduled to host its first Cup Series race since 2020. After COVID-19-related restrictions wiped it off the 2021 schedule, the NASCAR Cup Series has returned to Auto Club Speedway for this Sunday afternoon’s WISE Power 400.
(Reuters) -Swiss skier Fanny Smith will be awarded the women’s ski cross Olympic bronze medal after her yellow card for an infringement in the Winter Games final was overturned by an appeals commission, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Saturday. Smith, a bronze medallist at Pyeongchang 2018, was...
Iga Swiatek clinched the 2022 Qatar TotalEnergies Open title with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Anett Kontaveit in the final on Saturday. The Pole needed just 64 minutes to get past the Estonian. Swiatek dominated the proceedings from the outset, going on to clinch an early break on Kontaveit’s serve.
Heather MacLean was the surprise winner of the 1500m, the marquee event of the first day of the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday. MacLean, who was eliminated in the 1500m heats at the Tokyo Olympics, handed Olympic Trials winner Elle Purrier St. Pierre her first domestic defeat at the distance since 2019, according to World Athletics.
Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBO cruiserweight world title for the second time when he takes on Michal Cieslak at London’s O2 Arena this evening.Undefeated Okolie (17-0, 14 knockouts) will have hometown support as he faces a game opponent in Poland’s Cieslak (21-1, 15 KOs), who bounced back from the sole defeat of his professional career with back-to-back stoppage wins in his two most recent fights. Okolie will nevertheless be confident here, having achieved knockouts in his last seven outings, with the 29-year-old’s most recent bout seeing the former Team GB Olympian finish Dilan Prasovic in September. Okolie is...
At the WTA in Doha, the Polish Iga Swiatek who annihilates Kontaveit with a perfect match in just over an hour and closes with a clear 6-2 6-0. Iga, former winner of the Roland Garros, thus won her 4th title in her career, the first of 2022. Below the highlights...
Sloane Stephens and Marie Bouzkova will vie for the title at the Guadalajara Open on Sunday after having reached the finals on Saturday. Both players reached the last round in contrasting fashions. Earlier, in the first semi-final, the sixth-seeded Stephens won a wonky match after her opponent, Anna Kalinskaya retired right before the start of the deciding set because of an injury to her lower back.
