Comment: Thomas Tuchel Faces Difficult Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy Choice Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea are approaching the end of February in the knowledge that this season has already been a success for them.

The Blues have won two trophies since the beginning of the campaign in August, securing the Super Cup after victory against Villarreal in Belfast and lifting the Club World Cup for the very first time earlier this month.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now compete for their third title of the campaign as they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has started in all of their games throughout the competition so far, but the club's number one choice Edouard Mendy could get the nod ahead of him at the weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

In their five matches in the tournament so far Kepa has kept three clean sheets on his side's road to Wembley, with two of those coming in the semi-finals against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spanish goalkeeper also filled in for Mendy from the beginning of January to the start of February, when the latter was on international duty with Senegal in their African Cup of Nations winning campaign.

His manager Tuchel expressed his pleasure for the goalkeeper after his performances in the absence of Mendy.

"There’s no need to change. It is full credit to Kepa, he’s an outstanding character and a fantastic team player.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

"I have not experienced many players with the capacity to cope with the situation as he did. He comes out stronger of this situation forever."

Kepa's most recent game in goal for Chelsea was the Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal, before Mendy returned between the sticks for the final against Palmeiras.

Despite his absence from the side for just over a month, it wouldn't have taken long for the Senegalese international to return as his club's 'keeper.

Mendy has been a superb signing since he joined in the summer of 2020, keeping 39 clean sheets in 73 games for the Blues.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He has been the club's first choice goalkeeper ever since he arrived in west London and as he continues his impressive performances, this will remain the same.

Tuchel has maintained this position despite Kepa's recent form: "A problem in terms of performance because Kepa is so good in training and in games. He could be the number one. He isn’t because we have Mendy and Edou is our number one."

Since his return from AFCON, in which he saved a spot kick in the final's penalty shootout against Egypt, he has kept two clean sheets in three games for Chelsea.

While Kepa being dropped from the Blues' Carabao Cup starting XI for the first time this season may be harsh, especially at the most crucial stage of all, it will probably be the best idea to do so.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mendy's heroics for Chelsea have been crucial at points and even though he conceded in the Club World Cup final, he was still able to keep his side in the game.

However there is a chance Kepa could feature against the Reds; should the match go to penalties, the man who has performed in such a format on many occasions could be substituted on for the shootout.

Fans will learn of Tuchel's decision just before kick off, with the German knowing that victory would see him lift his fourth trophy as Chelsea manager in just over a year.

