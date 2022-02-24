ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

White House denounces Texas lawmakers' views on gender-affirming care

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtFzw_0eOHxpWe00
  • The White House this week said politicians’ intervention in gender-affirming care created “needless” tension and said no family should have to face the “agony” of someone standing in the way of their child’s health care.
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday issued an opinion in which he called certain types of medical care for transgender youth “abuse.”
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also this week ordered state agencies to investigate reports of transgender children receiving gender-affirming care as child abuse.

The White House on Wednesday condemned comments made by conservative leaders in Texas this week which likened gender-affirming care for transgender minors to “child abuse.”

In comments sent to the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said families should be able to provide children with necessary care without interference from politicians.

“Conservative officials in Texas and other states across the country should stop inserting themselves into health care decisions that create needless tension between pediatricians and their patients,” she said. “No parent should face the agony of a politician standing in the way of accessing life-saving care for their child.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Monday issued an opinion in which he said certain types of medical care for transgender youth were considered “abuse” under Texas law.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

"The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly. I'll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans,” Paxton wrote.

"While you refer to these procedures as 'sex changes,' it is important to note that it remains medically impossible to truly change the sex of an individual because this is determined biologically at conception.”

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to investigate reports of transgender children receiving gender-affirming care as child abuse, warning that “criminal penalties” would be dolled out to parties who fail to report.

While attorney general opinions are not law, agency leaders are mostly expected to follow them, and, since most agency heads are appointed by the governor, Abbott’s support for the opinion gives them less of a choice in the matter, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Earlier this month, the White House also weighed in on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would ban educators from talking about certain LGBTQ+ topics in primary schools.

"Every parent … hopes that our leaders will ensure their [children's] safety, protection and freedom, and today conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack kids who need that support the most, kids from LGBTQI+ community," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing with reporters.

The same day, President Biden in a tweet called the bill “hateful” and told the nation’s LGBTQ+ youth “you are loved and accepted just as you are.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Extreme Fear Mongering’: Greg Abbott’s Push to Investigate Families Is Only the Latest in the GOP’s Anti-Trans Blitz

Click here to read the full article. Trans rights are under assault in America, and nowhere is the state-sponsored persecution more alarming than in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are teaming up for what appears to be an effort to force families with trans youth to move out of the state. Abbott in a letter on Tuesday directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for trans children, citing an opinion Paxton issued days earlier holding that such care “can legally constitute child abuse under several provisions” of Texas law. Abbott’s letter, addressed to the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
In Style

Celebrities Have Choice Words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott After His Trans Youth Order

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive ordering the state's child welfare agency to start investigating reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" and approach them the same way that they would treat child abuse cases (several Texas leaders have already said they would defy the order). And just a day before that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion "defining gender-affirming care as child abuse" under Texas state law. USA Today reports that trans rights groups are calling out state leadership, saying that they're "twisting" laws for political gain, especially since similar laws died last year in the Texas House.
TEXAS STATE
Mic

Texas’s new anti-trans rule is unambiguously evil

The GOP has made little secret of its desire to criminalize, marginalize, and ultimately erase the transgender community from existence — particularly in Texas, where the state’s Republican leadership picked up where their North Carolinian colleagues left off, supercharging the conservative onslaught against an entire community for simply existing. On Tuesday, Texas’s ongoing attack took a seismic leap forward, with a new Republican directive targeting the most vulnerable members of an already persecuted community: transgender children.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Washington Post

Republicans are obsessed with harassing transgender kids

Republicans are obsessed with transgender children. They have spent a ludicrous amount of energy passing legislation to restrict what bathrooms trans kids can use and on which gender’s sports teams they can play. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) even went after transgender people, devoting one of the 11 points in his GOP agenda to the issue, and justifying his attack by invoking the Bible — that “Men and women are biologically different” and “there are two genders.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Transgender Youth#Transgender Children#Racism#The White House#The Dallas Morning News#Conservative#Dfps#Texans
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

The Hill

489K+
Followers
59K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy