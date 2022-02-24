Friday afternoon news update

By late-afternoon Wednesday, temperatures are expected to hit the mid-60s and spring may seem right around the corner. But 36 hours later, the cold, cruel reality of New England weather could have the last laugh. Several inches of snow, and up to 10 inches in some areas, are projected to...
The NBC10 Boston and NECN weather team has issued a First Alert for Friday's winter storm, which could bring a widespread 6 to 12 inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts and the rest of New England. The storm is expected to arrive Thursday night and move out of our...
Rain expected to be heavy at times is moving into Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon, stopping before 60-degree temperatures hit the Bay State on Wednesday. Between half an inch to one inch of rain is expected in Western and Central Massachusetts, with a quarter to a half-inch expected in Eastern Massachusetts. On...
As far as blizzards go, this winter has been pretty lackluster for those of us living in western Massachusetts, at least compared to what folks in some other parts of the country. Even eastern Massachusetts got hit with a massive snowstorm a few weeks ago, and the Berkshires saw very little.
BOSTON — People in Boston and across New England are dealing with another Friday storm. Snow and sleet are making for difficult travel. The Boston 25 new teams is tracking the latest winter storm headlines. WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS. School closings | Download our free apps...
Less than 48 hours after record-breaking weather in Massachusetts that saw temperatures hit near 70, much of the state is under a winter storm warning with as much as a foot of snow expected to fall on Friday. A total of 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected to...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Friday'swinter weather could cause problems for those planning to fly for school vacation week. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport said it will be a big day for travel because of the overlap for Massachusetts and New Hampshire school vacations. Ultimately, it is up to the airlines whether to...
