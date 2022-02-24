ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Designing a Better Trial of Sintilimab in Nonsquamous NSCLC

targetedonc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJorge Nieva, MD, discusses how a future clinical trial of sintilimab injection plus chemotherapy should look in order to achieve FDA approval for the treatment of patients with nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer. Jorge Nieva, MD, discusses how a future clinical trial of sintilimab (Tyvyt) injection plus chemotherapy...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Biomarker may help predict survival in patients with bladder cancer

Long-term survival data from the first prospective, randomized biomarker validation trial in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer being treated with cisplatin-based chemotherapy before surgery will be reported at the 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (GU ASCO) on February 18, 2022. The results are from...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sintilimab#Design#Lung Cancer#Drugs#Nsclc#Odac#Orient 11
MedicalXpress

Do we need a new standard of care for colorectal cancer?

In recent years total neoadjuvant treatment (TNT)—a potent new treatment approach for advanced colorectal cancer that confronts tumors with aggressive rounds of chemotherapy and chemoradiation followed by surgery to remove the cancerous tissue—has emerged as the standard of care. "Are we already in the era of total neoadjuvant...
CANCER
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

How Kidney Failure Is Diagnosed

Kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease, means the kidneys aren't functioning enough for you to survive without treatment like a transplant or dialysis. If you’ve been living with chronic kidney disease, your healthcare provider has likely been monitoring your kidney function and your health. Acute renal failure is sudden kidney failure that happens within several hours to days.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ABC 15 News

Preventative Alzheimer's study looking for participants

Alzheimer's disease affects some six million Americans and, for most, it's those senior moments that become too frequent that lead to a diagnosis. A new study is testing if intervening before symptoms show up could prevent memory loss and researchers are making a concerted effort to study African Americans. Black...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

First patients of pioneering CAR T-cell therapy ‘cured of cancer’

CAR – chimeric antigen receptor – T-cell therapy works by genetically engineering an individual’s T-cells to recognise and destroy cancer cells. T-cells are a type of white blood cell that can recognise and destroy foreign cells, including cancer cells, but because cancer is very good at evading immune detection, they often miss their mark. CAR T-cells are engineered to make them better at detecting cancer cells.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What can people do to prevent or delay diabetic kidney disease?

Diabetic kidney disease is a potential complication of diabetes. Over long periods of time, insufficiently controlled blood sugar can lead to kidney damage. While it is not possible to reverse kidney damage, people can prevent or delay kidney disease. Diabetes is a condition that impairs the body’s ability to process...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Newly diagnosed diabetes in COVID-19 patients may be transitory

Many COVID-19 patients newly diagnosed with diabetes during hospital admission may in fact have a temporary form of the disease related to the acute stress of the viral infection and may return to normal blood sugar levels soon after discharge, a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has found. These patients are more likely to be younger, non-white, and on Medicaid or uninsured compared to individuals with previously diagnosed diabetes, suggesting many of these "new-onset" cases may simply be pre-existing but undiagnosed diabetes in individuals with limited access to healthcare services, according to the study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Medical News Today

Can treatments reverse macular degeneration?

Age-related macular degeneration, also known as macular degeneration, is a condition that affects the eye. While it is not reversible, some treatments can slow its progression. Macular degeneration involves the deterioration of the macula, part of the retina at the back of the eye. There are two different types of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

An early prediction model for chronic kidney disease

Based on the high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in recent years, a better early prediction model for identifying high-risk individuals before end-stage renal failure (ESRD) occurs is needed. We conducted a nested case"“control study in 348 subjects (116 cases and 232 controls) from the "Tianjin Medical University Chronic Diseases Cohort". All subjects did not have CKD at baseline, and they were followed up for 5Â years until August 2018. Using multivariate Cox regression analysis, we found five nongenetic risk factors associated with CKD risks. Logistic regression was performed to select single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) from which we obtained from GWAS analysis of the UK Biobank and other databases. We used a logistic regression model and natural logarithm OR value weighting to establish CKD genetic/nongenetic risk prediction models. In addition, the final comprehensive prediction model is the arithmetic sum of the two optimal models. The AUC of the prediction model reached 0.894, while the sensitivity was 0.827, and the specificity was 0.801. We found that age, diabetes, and normal high values of urea nitrogen, TGF-Î², and ADMA were independent risk factors for CKD. A comprehensive prediction model was also established, which may help identify individuals who are most likely to develop CKD early.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Smithonian

First Woman Has Been ‘Cured’ of HIV Using Stem Cells

A woman of mixed race is the third person in the world believed to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor naturally resistant to the virus, scientists announced last week. The success of the new method involving umbilical cord blood could allow doctors to help more people of diverse genders and racial backgrounds, Apoorva Mandavilli reports for the New York Times.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy