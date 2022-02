Thomas Tuchel admits he cannot be “sentimental” when deciding between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy to start the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.The Chelsea boss has a dilemma after the Spanish goalkeeper featured throughout the run to the showpiece match at Wembley Stadium.But unlike Jurgen Klopp, who has confirmed “there’s no chance” the Irishman will not start ahead of Alisson Becker for the Reds on Sunday, Tuchel remains undecided.“First of all I will not tell you. I will take the decision late. There is no need to take the decision now,” Tuchel said.“Kepa played in the Club World Cup semi-final...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO