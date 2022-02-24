ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Learn Date of Champions League Final as UEFA Set to Make Decision

By Nick Emms
 2 days ago

Chelsea have learned the date of the 2022 Champions League final as UEFA are set to make a decision on the venue. The original final was set for May 29 in St Petersburg, a year on from when Chelsea beat Man City in last year's clash. However, as per...

Russia Loses Champions League Final, Manchester United Ends Deal With Aeroflot

Russia was stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA on Friday with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The men's final will still be held on May 28 but now at the 80,000-seat Stade de France after the decision by UEFA's executive committee. “UEFA...
‘They’ve let themselves down, embarrassing’ – Jamie Carragher SLAMS Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after statement

JAMIE CARRAGHER believes Chelsea 'embarrassed themselves' by issuing a statement from Roman Abramovich that made no mention of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Blues' Russian owner revealed on Saturday that he'd be passing control of the west Londoners to the club trustees in the wake of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.
Real Madrid nine points clear after Karim Benzema strike sees off Rayo Vallecano

Karim Benzema’s 83rd-minute goal was enough for Real Madrid to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga to nine points with a 1-0 win at Rayo Vallecano.Real looked under par for much of the match but found the breakthrough when Benzema exchanged passes with Vinicius Junior and finished from close range.Atletico Madrid moved above Barcelona into fourth place as Renan Lodi scored in either half to secure a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo.✅ Best goalscoring season for @atletienglish. ✅ First brace in #LaLigaSantander. A night to remember for @renan_lodi! 🔴🌟⚪️#AtletiCelta pic.twitter.com/vupYDKGFKD— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 26, 2022Gabriel’s fourth-minute strike...
MATCHDAY: Liverpool and Chelsea meet in final of League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the final of the League Cup. It will be the first time in five years that the competition will not be won by Manchester City. Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time — it is currently tied on eight with City — while Chelsea has captured it five times, most recently in 2015. Chelsea, which has already won the Club World Cup this month, lost on its last visit to Wembley Stadium — to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season. There is one Premier League game taking place, with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton. The teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification and are separated by two points.
Barcelona, Napoli players hold 'Stop War' banner ahead of Europa League match

Barcelona and Napoli players held up a "Stop War" banner ahead of their Europa League tie on Thursday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Players and coaching staff from both teams came together minutes before kickoff at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium to pose in front of the slogan after a day of protests across the world.
Liverpool among clubs to wish support to hospitalised John Toshack

Liverpool, Swansea and Cardiff have wished their former striker John Toshack well after reports that he has been in intensive care in a Barcelona hospital. According to the Spanish newspaper El Diario Vasco, the 72-year-old was hospitalised on Monday with severe pneumonia after contracting coronavirus and since Saturday has been on a ventilator. Toshack played for Cardiff before his hugely successful spell in the 1970s with Liverpool, and was then player-manager of Swansea.
Europa League round-of-16 draw: Barcelona vs. Galatasaray, RB Leipzig vs. Spartak Moscow

Barcelona will face Galatasaray in the Europa League round of 16 while Sevilla will take on West Ham United following Friday's draw in Nyon. Spartak Moscow, the only Russian club left in the competition, have been drawn against RB Leipzig. Spartak will be unable to play their home game in their country and will have to find a neutral venue, a decision taken by UEFA's Executive Committee on Friday following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup final team news, line-ups and more with Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped

Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon, with new champions set to be crowned for the first time since 2018.The end of the 2017/18 season marked the start of Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold on this trophy, but Pep Guardiola’s team suffered a penalty shootout exit to West Ham in the fourth round in October, while Chelsea and Liverpool safely navigated their way to today’s final. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues knocked out Tottenham in the semi-finals, while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool saw off Arsenal to book their final berth.This afternoon’s game marks the Reds’ first...
