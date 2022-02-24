Celebrate Creek Week With a Virtual 5K Run/Walk

Washington — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to order the country's nuclear deterrent forces on alert represented an escalation of its aggression against Ukraine that is "totally unacceptable." "President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner...
Washington — Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the House majority whip, called for Republicans and Democrats alike to support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Sunday, saying it would demonstrate that the United States continues its pursuit of a more perfect union.
Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert on Sunday in an unprecedented escalation of tension with the West since the collapse of the Soviet Union over Russia’s massive conventional assault of Ukraine, which entered its fourth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city.
There is a glaring carve-out in President Joe Biden’s sanctions against Russia: Oil and natural gas from that country will continue to flow freely to the rest of the world and money will keep flowing into Russia. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden defended his decision to preserve access...
Close to 3 in 10 Americans should continue wearing masks in indoor public areas, including schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, based on new guidance that incorporates federal COVID-19 data from hospitals. The agency's new recommendations come as a growing number of places have already moved...
President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces to be on high alert, ratcheting up tensions to a new high as Ukraine agreed to talks with Russian officials on the border with neighboring Belarus after initially rejecting the idea. In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said...
Hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled Ukraine for neighboring European countries as the third day of Russia’s full-scale invasion intensifies with fighting in the capital Kyiv. The conflict has already driven nearly 120,000 Ukrainians from their homes and across its borders to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia,...
The national soccer teams for Poland and Sweden will not play Russia in pivotal FIFA World Cup playoff qualifiers in March because of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Poland's football association president Cezary Kulesza said in a tweet on Saturday it is "time to act!" "Due to the escalation of...
Since its independence in 1991, Ukraine has made many hard-earned gains, and tried to lose at least one little thing. Correspondent Mo Rocca asked, "When I was growing up, we called it 'The Ukraine.' Why did that change?" Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum, who has written extensively about Russia and...
