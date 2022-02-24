Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleElden Ring is an Open World Action RPG from From Software. As a Tarnished, it is your destiny to explore the Lands Between and become an Elden Lord. Elden Ring was released on February 24, 2022. This page covers the basic mechanics of Elden Ring, including creating your character, how combat...

www.ign.com

PC Gamer

Elden Ring guide: Everything you need to survive the Lands Between

If you're looking for an Elden Ring guide, you're in the right place. As with most Souls games, there's a lot to take in when you first step into the Lands Between. Not only are you expected to overcome notoriously tricky enemies and bosses, but there are also a number of weapons to choose from, as well as myriad collectibles that can make your perilous journey a little easier.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring: Best Starting Classes

Elden Ring's got no shortage of classes to choose from, and whether this is your first FromSoftware game or not, choosing which one to start with can be a daunting task. They've all got their uses and really just serve as starting points more than set playstyles, but their starting stats and, perhaps more importantly, their starting equipment, will govern just how hard or easy of a time you have at the beginning of the game and how far away you'll be from securing the build you're pining for.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring gets even more difficult if you miss this vital early NPC

Elden Ring has an accidental hard mode if players miss a vital NPC early on in the game. As spotted by PC Gamer, if players don’t come across a specific NPC early on in their Elden Ring playthrough, the game will become substantially harder from there on out. Of course, the latest FromSoftware game was always going to be difficult, but we suggest you heed this advice if you want to at least have some of your sanity left once the credits roll.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring fan spends a year dominating Sekiro's final boss in anticipation of FromSoftware's new game

A Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice player has beaten the final boss every day over a year in anticipation of Elden Ring. Just below, you can see the latest efforts of user Atijohn, posted to the Sekiro subreddit earlier today. The player in question is killing Isshin, the Sword Saint for the three hundred and sixty sixth day in a row, without any healing or buffing through charms, all in the name of Elden Ring releasing later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to get all bonus outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is brimming with life. This isn't the first time the series has gone full 3D, but it is a massive leap over prior games that, even with 3D models, stuck to an overhead and isometric viewpoint for most of the time. The last entries in the ever-popular Pokémon series did start introducing a more developed and expansive system for customizing your character. While older games, at best, let you pick your gender, we now have a host of outfits to style our trainers however we like.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring creator says he tries to "make death enjoyable" but admits he dies "a lot" too

Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki says that while dying a lot in From Software games is now part of the studio's "identity", he is keen to "make death enjoyable". "I’ve never been a very skilled player,” Miyazaki told the New Yorker. “I die a lot. So, in my work, I want to answer the question: If death is to be more than a mark of failure, how do I give it meaning? How do I make death enjoyable?
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

These Elden Ring tips that could save your life

Take it from us, even Dark Souls veterans may need Elden Ring tips. The new game by FromSoftware, the developer of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows: Die Twice, is tough. Featuring FromSoftware's trademark combat and light-touch storytelling, Elden Ring takes the systems fans know and twists them to fit an open world.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring developer promises fixes for PC and PS5 technical issues

Elden Ring hardware issues will be fixed as its developer promises to address some of the game's early technical difficulties. In a message shared earlier today, From Software thanked players for their feedback since launch, saying that "we are currently experiencing some issues that are preventing the game from playing properly under some conditions." The team also apologised "for any inconvenience this may cause."
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Dota 2 Patch 7.31 – Techies Rework Guide

Dota 2 Patch 7.31 made many changes to the characters. Techies got one of the biggest changes. Here’s our Techies Rework Guide for Dota 7.31. For more Dota 2 Guides, check out here. Very recently within Dota 2’s latest major patch, Valve has reworked possibly one of the most...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Elden Ring open world RPG adventure officially launches

If you have been anxiously waiting to play the new Elden Ring open world RPG adventure created by the team behind such iconic games as the Souls series, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and more. You’ll be pleased to know that the game is now available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S console. Check out the review created by the team over at IGN for an overview of what you can expect from the gameplay, mechanics and storyline.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dark Souls' most notorious trickster returns in Elden Ring for more mischief

Elden Ring features the return of an incredibly infamous FromSoftware character! Be warned, there are minor spoilers for Elden Ring here!. As Kotaku first reported yesterday on February 22, Elden Ring sees the triumphant (well, if you can call it that) return of none other than Patches, famed bastard of FromSoftware games. It seems as though the familiar face was uncovered during a recent brand-sponsored livestream of FromSoft's new game, where Twitch partners were pulled in to demo the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

ARK: Survival Evolved and more hit PlayStation Plus in March

Sony announced its PlayStation Plus lineup of free games coming to the service in March. They include the massively multiplayer online title ARK: Survival Evolved, the Sonic the Hedgehog racing spinoff Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends. The new titles will be available to claim starting on...
VIDEO GAMES
idropnews.com

No Internet? No Problem! Here Are Nine Great Offline iPhone Games You Can Play Anywhere

Just because you don't have an internet connection available doesn't mean you should be bored. There are a lot of ways to have fun, even if you're offline. You could read, listen to music, or play some awesome games on your iPhone. Nowadays, there are a lot of offline games you can play without ever worrying about your internet connection. We've already shared with you a lot of awesome offline games you can play to pass the time, but now we have even more awesome games to try! And believe me, you're going to want to try at least one of these games. Continue reading to browse the best offline games you can play right now – from fantastic classics to hidden gems, there's something here for everyone.
MUSIC
Polygon

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guide: How to increase your Power level

On Feb. 22, 2022, Bungie released Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. This expansion brings a lot of content with it, but it’ll also level the playing field by setting all players’ Power level to 1350 — the Power level needed to start the new campaign. From there, everyone will have to play to increase their power level and participate in various activities, such as Nightfalls or the new raid.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 May Not Be the Next Zelda Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is supposedly releasing this year, but it may not be the next Zelda game released. Fans of the long-running Nintendo series are increasingly desperate for not just a release date for the game, but any information on the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, Nintendo still doesn't have an update for these fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Not only have things been quiet on the Breath of the Wild 2 front, but on the Zelda front in general, which is odd for a variety of reasons. There's no Zelda game releasing in the first half of this year, and if Breath of the Wild 2 doesn't hit, it looks like there will be any Zelda this year. That said, according to a well-known Nintendo leaker, Nintendo isn't going to let this happen. Breath of the Wild 2 is apparently not the only Zelda game in development and it's apparently not the only Zelda game that could release this year.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring smashes Steam player records for Sekiro and Dark Souls 3 within minutes of launch

Elden Ring broke the Steam player records of some of its most significant forebears just minutes after it hit the storefront. As of this writing, the current user count for Elden Ring is just over 734,000 players, all beginning their journeys as outmatched little Tarnished in a very big, open world. As pointed out by ResetEra forum goer Ashen One, Elden Ring has already smashed the concurrent Steam player count records for its two other most recent games - both Dark Souls 3, which peaked at just under 130,000 three years ago according to SteamDB, and Sekiro, which hit 125,000 three years ago. As it stands right now, the Elden Ring player count is only increasing each time Valve updates the figures.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Character stats and attributes

In this Elden Ring guide, we’ll help you understand the eight stats (or attributes) — Vigor, Mind, Endurance, Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Faith, and Arcane — that define your character. Your character’s starting attributes are determined by the class you choose during character creation. You’ll have the choice...
VIDEO GAMES

