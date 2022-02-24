ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Earthbore Cave

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarthbore Cave is one of the Minor Dungeons found in the Limgrave Region in Elden Ring. It is an optional dungeon that is home to a few treasure items and a miniboss Foe. This page contains information on the location, walkthrough, and guide to traverse this dungeon, locate all of its...

www.ign.com

Related
LiveScience

Mermaids & mermen: Facts & legends

Centuries ago, mysterious sea serpents and mermaids were believed to be hidden in the world's vast oceans. Merfolk (mermaids and mermen) are, of course, the marine version of half-human, half-animal legends that have captured human imagination for ages. One source, the "Arabian Nights," described mermaids as having "moon faces and hair like a woman's but their hands and feet were in their bellies and they had tails like fishes," Charles J.S Thompson, a former curator at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, notes in his in his book "The Mystery and Lore of Monsters (Kessinger Publishing, 2010). Thompson writes that "traditions concerning creatures half-human and half-fish in form have existed for thousands of years, and the Babylonian deity Era or Oannes, the Fish-god ... is usually depicted as having a bearded head with a crown and a body like a man, but from the waist downwards he has the shape of a fish."
WILDLIFE
The Atlantic

These Animals Are Feasting on the Ruins of an Extinct World

Karasik, the largest underwater mountain in the Arctic, was meant to be dead. Volcanically, it is. But biologically, it’s home to a teeming community of creatures, surviving in an environment with barely any food, through means that no one expected. The mountain lies 300 kilometers from the North Pole,...
ANIMALS
Digital Trends

How to unlock the paraglider in Dying Light 2

The paraglider makes navigating the expansive world of Dying Light 2 much more manageable. Aiden can leap from high rooftops and glide his way over the infested streets, using air vents to boost his flight from one end of the city to the other. However, players must wait until halfway through the game before flying around with Rosario Dawson, aka Lawan. So how do you unlock the paraglider in Dying Light 2, and is it worth upgrading?
VIDEO GAMES
IFLScience

Fanged Jaws Of Largest Ever Jurassic Pterosaur Discovered In Scotland

The fanged jaws of the largest Jurassic pterosaur known to science was spotted by PhD student Amelia Penny poking out of a rock on the Isle of Skye, Scotland, back in 2017. After battling the tides to retrieve the phenomenal fossil with diamond-tipped saws, the team behind the discovery has been studying it at the University of Edinburgh.
SCIENCE
Trina
New York Post

Urban explorers discover dead squid, rotten shark in abandoned aquarium

It was the abandoned aquarium from hell. A French urban explorer documented her eerie journey into the bowels of a derelict Spanish aquarium, where she encountered a rotting shark, dead squid and other ghastly sights, straight out of a Jacques Cousteau night terror. Footage of the spine-tingling excursion currently boasts...
ANIMALS

