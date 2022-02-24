Report: Defensive Lineman Suspended for PED Violation

Amani Bledsoe

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It took until Week 4 until Amani Bledsoe played in a game last season.

It will take a little longer before he sees any game action in the next one.

The 24-year-old defensive lineman who spent much of the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans has been suspended for violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to an NFL.com report. He ended the season on Tennessee’s practice squad and currently is unsigned for 2022.

Bledsoe appeared in five games for the Titans in 2021 beginning with a start at defensive end in Week 4 against the New York Jets. He started again the next week at Jacksonville and played in three of the next five games before he was released and returned to the practice squad, where he was when the season started.

He was credited with one tackle and one quarterback pressure.

Bledsoe also was on the Titans’ practice squad for all of the 2019 season. After Tennessee cut him during training camp the next season, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and eventually played 14 games (four starts) for them in 2020. He was credited with 17 tackles for the Bengals.

This is not the first time Bledsoe has been sidelined under such circumstances. As a freshman at Oklahoma, the NCAA suspended him for a year after he tested positive for a banned substance. He sued the NCAA after his appeal of the ruling was upheld, but he did not play again until several weeks into his sophomore seasons.

He left Oklahoma after his junior season but was undrafted in 2019, which led him to sign with the Titans.