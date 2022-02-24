ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Trademarks Suggest Gex Might Be Coming Back

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, a trademark was filed in Japan for Gex, a long-dormant platforming franchise published by Square Enix for several older consoles such as the original PlayStation. Gex was also trademarked in Europe last year, signaling that this gecko’s revival may be imminent. Still, trademarks are also filed for rights reasons...

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Player Discovers New Hidden Feature

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been out for a few weeks on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but given the length of the game and the replayability of the game, many Switch users are still playing the latest Pokemon adventure. And everyone who is still playing or has played the game since its release can attest to one thing: it's very different compared to previous installments, boasting a large open-world complimented with open-ended gameplay. It's a new direction for the series and one that seems to be paying off, with the game getting strong critical and user reviews, and selling like hotcakes.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Jurassic World PlayStation VR 2 game under development

It has been revealed this week that the game designers at Coatsink the studio responsible for creating Jurassic World Aftermath game. Are currently working on a launch title for the new PlayStation VR 2 headset. Sony unveiled the next generation virtual reality headset earlier this month but as yet hasn’t announced a launch date or pricing for the new gaming hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Video Game#Square Enix#The Google Play Store
GamesRadar+

Nintendo acquires the studio behind Ring Fit Adventure and 1-2 Switch

Nintendo has acquired Kyoto-based developer SRD Co. Ltd. Earlier today on February 24, Nintendo announced through a statement that it had agreed to buy SRD. If you're unfamiliar with the development studio, they've been long-time collaborators with Nintendo on a litany of projects, including Game Builder Garage and Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Trademarks
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
GamesRadar+

Pokemon reveals for Go, Sword and Shield, Unite and more coming this week

Pokemon Day will be preceded by a number of reveals for various games, but Pokemon Legends Arceus won't be among then. Earlier today on February 21, The Pokemon Company teased coming announcements for the games depicted below, on the associated days. Starting today and climaxing later this week on February 27, we'll see new information on the futures of Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Masters EX, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
COMICS
GAMINGbible

Lawyer Warns PlayStation 5 Users Of "Deceptive" Free Upgrade

A lawyer has called out Sony Interactive Entertainment for what he claims is "deceptive" marketing around the free PlayStation 5 upgrade for Horizon Forbidden West. As reported by VGC, Hoeg Law attorney Richard Hoeg has taken issue with Sony's communication of the PS4 to PS5 upgrade path for the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, which is out this Friday (February 18).
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

The New York Stock Exchange files trademark for an NFT marketplace

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is eyeing greater ventures in the lucrative NFT trading frenzy, according to its recent filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The filing, submitted February 10, reveals the NYSE’s ambition to launch a platform for cryptocurrency and NFT trading, among other things. Such a platform would pit the centuries-old institution against the likes of crypto unicorn OpenSea—a roughly four-year-old startup that landed a monster $13 billion valuation in January—as well as other popular NFT marketplaces like Rarible and the Winklevoss-owned Nifty Gateway.
MARKETS
Digital Trends

Street Fighter 6 needs these features right out the gate

Street Fighter 6 was finally revealed by Capcom this week, cementing the end of the Street Fighter 5 era and getting fans excited for a new entry in the legendary fighting game series. Though we’ve seen basically nothing about the game’s actual gameplay, there is a lot that we know the game definitely needs on launch to avoid the fiasco its predecessor went through.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022, from Ghostwire: Tokyo to Gran Turismo 7

The Playstation 5 has been on sale since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon Forbidden...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Supermassive Games trademarks new IP titled ‘The Quarry’

Supermassive Games, the developer behind the Dark Pictures Anthology games, has trademarked a new IP called The Quarry. As spotted by the_marmolade on Twitter and reported by IGN, Supermassive has signed for the trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, which has been filed under the categories common with console and PC releases.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Center's new Pikachu Bearbrick has short little ears and it's weirding us out

If there's a vaguely bear-shaped hole in your Pokemon merch collection, a new collectible Pikachu figure could help fill it. The new Bearbrick Pikachu Figure is the result of a collaboration between the Bearbrick line of figures and Pokemon Center. Each Bearbrick has the same basic frame, bearing (sorry) some resemblance to a Lego minifigure with a bigger belly and prominent, round ears. The Pikachu Bearbrick stretches Pikachu (specifically a female Pikachu, as you can tell from the heart-shaped tail) onto this frame, resulting in an unusually lanky look for the typically short and squat Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy