VO-CH Air Monitoring Droid #3Dprinting #3DThursday

If you, like me, pigged out on one too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day and / or chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday, today’s smartwatch deal may help you get back on track with your fitness goals. Right now, Samsung’s LTE-outfitted Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale in both size configurations for its lowest prices to date. At the moment, you can pick up the 44mm version at Amazon and Best Buy for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or the 40mm variant for $219.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).

