VO-CH Air Monitoring Droid #3Dprinting #3DThursday

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBugman_140 shared this project on PrusaPrinters.org. I separated the capsules and arms from the chassis to allow them to be printed in a contrasting colour if you wish, these parts can all be glued into place with a few drops of superglue. the chassis lid was designed...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB mid-tower ATX case has distinctive contours, RGB lighting, and more

Upgrade your gaming rig to the CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB mid-tower ATX case. It makes a lasting impression with 160 RGB LEDs integrated into the front, roof, and floor panels. Plus, it offers 48 addressable LEDs in the included fans, so there’s never a dull moment with this accessory. Moreover, this mid-tower PC case offers a spacious interior with a 360 mm radiator and fans up to 60 mm thick in the front or side position. The CORSAIR iCUE 5000T RGB also has a hinged tempered glass panel to show off your components and lighting. This design also provides easy access to your system. Finally, its cable management system makes it simple and fast to route through major cables through a single hidden channel.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

OPPO Pad Tablet Arrives With Decent Features And An Odd Design

OPPO just announced its high-end flagship smartphone for 2022, and it's easily one of the company's best — it could even be one of the top models so far this year, especially if you don't need a stylus. The OPPO Find X5 Pro delivered excellent photography chops and impressive performance packed in a design that feels soothing and calming. It's no surprise, then, that this phone also easily overshadowed OPPO's newest device and its first-ever entry into the tablet market.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Samsung's advanced Expert RAW camera app will support these Galaxy phones

Samsung has gained favor among smartphone photographers with the addition of the Expert RAW app to its Galaxy S21 Ultra, introducing some advanced features that exceed the capabilities of Pro Mode in the standard Camera app. While the Galaxy S22 announcement confirmed every model in the lineup would receive the app at launch, a Samsung forum moderator revealed Expert RAW would be supported on more devices. Just as the S22 is shipping to customers, Samsung has formalized the list of phones and dates they’ll receive official support for the latest Expert RAW app.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price to date

If you, like me, pigged out on one too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day and / or chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday, today’s smartwatch deal may help you get back on track with your fitness goals. Right now, Samsung’s LTE-outfitted Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale in both size configurations for its lowest prices to date. At the moment, you can pick up the 44mm version at Amazon and Best Buy for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or the 40mm variant for $219.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
DESIGN
golfmagic.com

First look: Premium laser brand Zoom releases Focus S

Premium laser brand Zoom has launched its latest line: Focus S. The newly launched Focus S builds on the brand's award-winning credentials with a new design that is packed with premium features at an unbeatable price and performance. Crystal-clear optics lead the way in this stylish new design, with a...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Oppo’s Find X5 Pro is a ceramic-backed camera powerhouse

True to its word, Oppo is finally showing off its new flagship Android phones, the Find X5 Pro and Find X5. Both devices feature the company’s first custom neural processing unit, MariSilicon X, which promises to improve camera performance in major ways. Oppo took a big step into the...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones

Google's Magic Eraser was all the rage when it appeared on the company's Pixel 6 series. It presented a native feature which was previously only available through (usually paid) third-party apps—but Google wasn't quite the first to the scene. Samsung had already had its own similar feature for a year, and it took the cue from Google to introduce a new and upgraded Object Eraser with the Galaxy S22 series.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

motorola edge+ 2022 official, goes for $899.99 for a limited time

Motorola today officially announced its next flagship device, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022. The last generation of Motorola Edge launched last August. The new premium smartphone comes equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it features other high-end specifications and hardware. The new Motorola Edge Plus...
NFL
GeekyGadgets

Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition unveiled

Yesterday we got to see the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone and the Oppo Find X5, now another version of the handset has been unveiled, the Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition. The Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition uses a Dimensity 9000 mobile processor instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

What is pixel binning, and what does it mean for your mobile photography?

Five years ago, smartphone cameras were very different. Back in 2017, the Pixel 2, Galaxy Note8, and iPhone 8 all had 12(ish)-megapixel sensors powering their rear cameras. Fast forward to today: iPhones still have 12-megapixel cameras (for now), but both Pixel 6 phones and the Galaxy S22 and S22+ have 50-megapixel primary sensors, and the S22 Ultra features a 108-megapixel shooter. We've even heard Motorola has plans for a phone with a 200-megapixel camera.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google's vanilla Pixel 7 leaks out in high-quality 'cloudy white' renders

It's only February, and while Samsung has already followed its tradition of releasing an upgraded Galaxy S-series family early in the year, companies like Google are all but guaranteed to keep their fans waiting several more months for a new phone. With the mid-range Pixel 6a leaked in high-res factory...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

nubia Z40 Pro unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 80W fast charging

Nubia just unveiled the new Z40 Pro. The new flagship device comes equipped with a new 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor with 35mm lens, and a special edition device is among the first to get magnetic wireless charging, and of course, there’s also a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for power. Nubia also recently unveiled the new nubia REDMAGIC 7 series globally.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

OPPO Find X5 Series features a Bionic Display, curved body, 120 Hz refresh rate, and more

Experience an elegant design with the OPPO Find X5 Series. Featuring 3 phones—X5, X5 Pro, and X5 Lite—this series boasts a streamlined curve crafted with elegance. The bodies are polished in 14 processes over 269 minutes to capture the smoothness of a pebble. Moreover, this 5G series includes an ultra-transparent glass lens, enabling you to enjoy more authentic colors to bring memories alive. These phones record subjects at night in all their natural glory with clear and realistic imagine processing. Meanwhile, they capture clearer voices, less background noise, and more realistic soundscapes with Binaural Recording. Additionally, these phones feature a 6.7-inch ultra-clear curved AMOLED screen that continues the gentle curves and flowing lines of the phone. Finally, with a WGHD+ resolution and 100% PS color gamut coverage, these phones display more than 1 billion colors.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 9 S Pen tips and tricks you need to try

One of the key selling points of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is its S Pen, a small stylus that’s hidden within the body of the phone. This is a small part of the Galaxy Note DNA that has transferred to Samsung’s flagship line of smartphones. Last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra last year received compatibility for the S Pen, but not a special slot built into the phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Delkin Devices Black CFexpress Type B card review

Delkin Device’s Black CFexpress Type B cards are a bit more expensive than some of the competition, but the promise of a replacement within 48 hours without the company actually needing have received your faulty card is reassuring. You need to pick the right capacity to get the performance you want, but the 128GB cards are the fastest that the company has to offer.
ELECTRONICS

