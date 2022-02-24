ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Late ABC News Producer Dax Tejera And Wife Accused Of Leaving Their Children Alone While They Went Out On Date Where He Died

The late ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera and his widow are accused of leaving their young children unattended inside a hotel room while they went out for dinner — where he ended up dead.Veronica Tejera, a senior producer at the Washington Post, told officials she and her husband left their two toddlers at a hotel room, while they went out for an evening in Manhattan when her husband collapsed from a fatal heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dax died on December 23 at age 37. Hours later, Veronica, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: How leftover Christmas bears became beloved Ukrainian bears

No one likes leftovers. They are covered in plastic, stuck in the fridge with good intentions, but migrate to the back of the shelf and wait to be discovered weeks later when they can be discarded without guilt. Imagine being a leftover Christmas toy. We start the season full of great hope. We arrive in huge boxes to Chatham Emergency Services in Savannah, Georgia. We are donated by PetSmart to...
SAVANNAH, GA

