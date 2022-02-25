ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Square stock rockets higher after earnings outlook calls for improving growth as 2022 goes on

By Emily Bary
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSJqC_0eOHmCnG00

EARNINGS RESULTS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhlWZ_0eOHmCnG00

Block Inc. shares rocketed higher in after-hours trading Thursday after the financial-technology company formerly known as Square offered some upbeat commentary for the quarter and year ahead.

While shares had been down in after-hours trading following Block’s (SQ) December-quarter earnings release, the stock turned around in a big way after Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja offered some forward-looking views on the company’s earnings call. The stock rose more than 18% in aftermarket trading.

For the company’s Cash App business, Block expects gross-profit growth of 21% on a one-year basis and 71% on a two-year basis for January and February. Ahuja shared that Block saw some moderation in gross-profit growth across its Cash App and seller businesses during January due to the omicron variant, but growth improved in February, and Block projects improvement in the two-year compound annual growth rate during March.

The first-quarter outlook was the “defining moment” on Square’s earnings call, Mizuho’s Dan Dolev wrote. Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal called the Cash App commentary “a significant upside surprise.”

Additionally, the company anticipates a stronger gross-profit growth rate in the second half of the year versus the first half, and it expects that it will sequentially grow gross profit each quarter of 2022 in both its Cash App and Square seller businesses, assuming that macro conditions stay stable.

Ahuja cited the potential for new products and pricing adjustments, and said that Block expects to face easier comparisons as the year goes on.

Square changed its corporate name to Block in December, with the view that the new name better reflects the company’s expanding domain , which includes its original merchant business, the Cash App mobile wallet, the Tidal streaming service, and various crypto-related efforts. The merchant business is retaining the Square brand name.

The company’s Square seller business generated a fourth-quarter gross profit of $657 million, while its Cash App business saw gross profit of $518 million. Analysts tracked by FactSet were anticipating $631 million in seller gross profit and $503 million in Cash App gross profit.

“Despite a roll off in government disbursements in the fourth quarter, we saw strength in recurring paycheck deposits, which we view as a key barometer of customers using Cash App for their primary banking needs,” the company said in its shareholder letter.

One opportunity for Block is its recent launch of Cash App’s free tax-filing service. Ahuja shared on a call with reporters that Block has been focused on simplifying the process of filing taxes and sees the offering as a way to get customers to think of Cash App as their “preferred banking platform.”

The company had more than 44 million monthly active transacting users on Cash App during the month of December. Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller wrote that he had been expecting 43 million.

Block’s overall gross profit rose to $1.18 billion from $804 million a year earlier, while analysts had been modeling $1.16 billion. Analysts view gross profit as a key metric for Square as it accounts for the fact that some elements of Block’s business, such as the bitcoin-trading feature in the Cash App mobile wallet, are fairly low-margin .

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) gross profit was $46 million in the latest quarter, just 2% of bitcoin revenue.

The company posted a net loss of $77 million, or 17 cents a share, whereas it generated net income of $294 million, or 59 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. After adjusting for stock-based compensation and other expenses, Block earned 27 cents a share, down from 32 cents a share a year earlier but above the FactSet consensus, which was for 23 cents a share.

Block generated overall revenue of $4.08 billion, up from $3.16 billion a year ago and above the $4.04 billion that analysts tracked by FactSet had been anticipating. The company saw $1.31 billion in transaction-based revenue, $772 million in subscription and services revenue, $36 million in hardware revenue and $1.96 billion in bitcoin revenue.

Block generated gross payment volume of $46.3 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $32 billion in the year-prior quarter. The latest total matched the FactSet consensus.

“Overall, we thought the 4Q print was positive given the out-performance across both Cash App and Seller and an MAU [monthly active user] number ahead of expectations,” Wolfe’s Peller wrote.

Shares of Block have declined 56% over the past three months as the S&P 500 (SPX) has lost about 9%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Square#Cash App#Rockets#Stock#Block Inc#Barclays#Tidal
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. calls on countries to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow

WASHINGTON—Ukraine’s top diplomatic envoy in the U.S. is urging countries to sever diplomatic relations with Russia over its invasion of their country. Ambassador Oksana Markarova’s request came in an emergency meeting Friday at the Washington-based Organization of American States, whose members were debating a resolution condemning the military attack ordered by President Vladimir Putin, as numerous critics began suggesting the Russian leader’s conduct of the conflict he initiated could merit war-crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Airbnb is growing in many directions. Etsy is providing a niche service for a growing customer base. Home Depot is disrupting its own business. Successful investing is partly just a waiting game. That's why investing in an index fund is such an effective way of growing your money. As the value of the market grows over time, so will your shares.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

‘This has both impacted the international community’s view of Putin and has slowed his actions’: GOP congressman on uncanny accuracy of U.S. intelligence into Russia’s plans in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, the White House made highly unusual releases of intelligence findings about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to attack Ukraine. Hoping to pre-empt an invasion, it released details of Russian troop buildups and warned repeatedly that a major assault was imminent. In the end,...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

105K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy