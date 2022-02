Much has already been written about the “teacher loyalty” bill expanding on one based on the extreme anti-communism of the Cold War era. HB 1255, still in the hands of the House Education Committee 4 weeks after it was discussed at a public hearing, would prohibit teachers from advocating “subversive doctrines” by expanding a 1949 description of banned doctrines. In addition, it specifies, “No teacher shall advocate any doctrine or theory promoting a negative account or representation of the founding and history of the United States of America.” That would include, but not be limited to, “teaching that the United States was founded on racism.”

