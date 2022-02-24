TCX To Distribute Through Dainese North America

As most new-vehicle shoppers are well aware, dealer markups – once reserved for only special or limited-edition vehicles – are now being applied to just about everything on sale today. Dealers are taking advantage of the fact that inventory is near record lows, thanks to the semiconductor chip shortage, by tacking on hundreds or thousands of dollars to a vehicle’s sticker price. This practice has drawn the ire of Ford Motor Company and General Motors, which have recently warned GM and Ford dealers about these nefarious practices. Now, Hyundai has sent out a similar message to its dealer network that is quite similar in terms of tone and content to the memo recently distributed to Ford dealers, according to Automotive News.

