TCX To Distribute Through Dainese North America

At about 12.2x PE, Bank of America is one of the most expensively valued major banks. At about 12.2x PE, Bank of America (BAC) is one of the most expensively valued major banks - by a pretty substantial margin. In contrast, based on Yahoo Finance data, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is currently valued at 8.5x PE, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) at 9.4x PE, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) at 10.7x PE. There are definitely good reasons to justify its higher valuations (e.g., healthy growth and also good prospects to benefit from 2022 rate raises). And it also enjoys a Buffett premium given it is the second-largest position in his Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) portfolio.
