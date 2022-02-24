ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Rep Wants to ‘Protect’ LGBTQ+ Kids by Outing Them to Parents, Family

By D'Anne Witkowski
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I write this, my 12-year-old son is in Florida spending time with his grandparents over a school break. It’s good for him to see his grandparents and soak up a little warmth and sun, which is in short supply in Michigan in February. Is it good for him to be...

The Independent

Voices: If the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, my kids will have a school life tragically similar to mine

2008 was a whirlwind year. The economy was in meltdown, America was on the cusp of electing its first Black president and I was graduating high school. Of course, we did elect Barack Obama that year, with my home state of Florida helping to put him over the top. In that same election, Florida voters also decided to deny people like me the right to marry whom we loved — in essence, making us second-class citizens. That was Amendment 2, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman (and is still in the Florida Constitution).That was...
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
CBS News

Florida Senate committee passes "Don't Say Gay" bill that would bar LGBTQ discussions in schools

The Florida Senate Education Committee passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that would bar school districts from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity. The Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly referred to the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its critics, would apply to such topics in primary grade levels, as well as in cases where the discussions are deemed "not age-appropriate."
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly kissed juvenile female student on the lips in class; the teen’s parents were aware of ‘a close relations between their daughter and the teacher’

The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.
Salon

The secret plan behind Florida's "don't say gay" bill: Bankrupting public education

Republicans widely view the "critical race theory" hoax as a crucial component to regaining the governorship of Virginia in 2021, so it's not a surprise that the party is rapidly expanding its national war on educators under the guise of "parental rights" in 2022. Now the book banning impulse that was initially focused on books about race and racism has dramatically expanded to stomp out any acknowledgement that LGBTQ people even exist. The most prominent of these efforts is the banally named "Parental Rights in Education" bill in Florida, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to fast track.
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
MySanAntonio

'Pure evil': Stars condemn Gov. Abbott's order to prosecute families for transgender youth care

Gov. Greg Abbott is drawing ire from the entertainment world after issuing a directive Tuesday ordering the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" as child abuse. The order comes just a day after Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a legal opinion defining gender-affirming care as abuse under state laws.
wonderwall.com

Gabrielle Union, more celebs lambast Texas Gov. over transgender directive: 'This. Is. Evil.'

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, is catching the ire of many in the entertainment world after directing the state's Family and Protective Services to begin investigating all transgender children and prosecuting their parents as child abusers. In his letter, the governor also asked "members of the general public" to report parents of transgender minors to authorities if they suspect the minor is receiving gender-affirming medical care. Among those lambasting the politician is Gabrielle Union, whose stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, is transgender. "This is where we are. We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago," she tweeted. "The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a s*** and whose on that performative [bull]? Let's see." Click through to see how others in the entertainment world are reacting.
In Style

Celebrities Have Choice Words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott After His Trans Youth Order

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive ordering the state's child welfare agency to start investigating reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" and approach them the same way that they would treat child abuse cases (several Texas leaders have already said they would defy the order). And just a day before that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion "defining gender-affirming care as child abuse" under Texas state law. USA Today reports that trans rights groups are calling out state leadership, saying that they're "twisting" laws for political gain, especially since similar laws died last year in the Texas House.
Washington Post

Republicans are obsessed with harassing transgender kids

Republicans are obsessed with transgender children. They have spent a ludicrous amount of energy passing legislation to restrict what bathrooms trans kids can use and on which gender’s sports teams they can play. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) even went after transgender people, devoting one of the 11 points in his GOP agenda to the issue, and justifying his attack by invoking the Bible — that “Men and women are biologically different” and “there are two genders.”
Mic

Texas’s new anti-trans rule is unambiguously evil

The GOP has made little secret of its desire to criminalize, marginalize, and ultimately erase the transgender community from existence — particularly in Texas, where the state’s Republican leadership picked up where their North Carolinian colleagues left off, supercharging the conservative onslaught against an entire community for simply existing. On Tuesday, Texas’s ongoing attack took a seismic leap forward, with a new Republican directive targeting the most vulnerable members of an already persecuted community: transgender children.
