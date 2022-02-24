ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Tsujita LA

By Brant Cox
The transformation of Sawtelle from glorified service road to Japanese culinary enclave is well-documented. Walking around here is like punching a ticket to the Willy Wonka Drunk Food Factory of Your Dreams. Sweet potato-stuffed pretzels? Cutlets made of 25 layers of pork? Snow cream?? Right this way! There’s something for everyone...

The Infatuation

FrenchinPasadena

This Pasadena spot isn’t as flashy as some of the other big-name restaurants in the area right now, but what Perle does well is provide a romantic atmosphere and a menu filled with well-executed French food. Our favorite dish is the frisée Lyonnaise salad, which comes topped with bacon lardons, poached egg, chicken liver mousse crouton, and dijon vinaigrette. It’s a savory salad, but still light enough to not fill you completely up. And that’s important, because you don’t want to miss the moules-frites with soft, garlicky mussels and properly crunchy fries and the tangy French onion soup.
PASADENA, CA
The Infatuation

AmericaninRittenhouse

If Rogue was a choose-your-own-adventure book, there’s no scenario in which your night ends in a low-key way. With a DJ fist pumping in the corner, diners creating an impromptu dance floor between the bar seats, and the staff saying “the party is just starting” between course, make sure you take a group of friends here who would be down for a mini turn-up inside a Rittenhouse Square bistro. But it’s not all about the atmosphere here, they have some good food and a few cocktails that are worthy of toasting to another year. The bourbon-based Thyme After Thyme cocktail has a perfect peppery and minty taste, and you should order the striped bass dish that has a lemony beet puree sweet enough to replace your birthday cupcake.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Le Coin

For an easy special occasion brunch, or a daytime date powered by natural wine and herbs de Provence-infused omelettes, Fremont’s Le Coin is the French bistro you should seek out. Covered in a velvety mustard seed polka-dotted hollandaise, their eggs benedict with smoky thick-cut ham and a side of potatoes fried to the ideal shade of Pantone 18-0940 TCX is pretty mandatory. So is a round of mini apple fritters. But their breakfast sandwich, layered with pork belly, peppery arugula, pepperoncini, fresh radish, and runny fried eggs on a big seedy bun is great, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine

Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine is a family-owned Pasadena restaurant that specializes in Venezuelan comfort foods like empanadas, tequeños, and, of course, soft arepas with over a dozen fillings to choose from. Here you can try Venezuela’s national dish, pabellón criollo, in the form of an arepa, which is a very tasty and far more portable alternative to the usual rice and beans plate. The freshly grilled dough gets stuffed with black beans, fried plantains, your choice of shredded chicken or beef, and a big handful of shredded white cheese that softly melts as it mingles with all the warm fillings. We also love the carne mechada arepa that comes with a big serving of shredded beef cooked in a savory tomato-based sauce that’s worth potentially ruining a white t-shirt for.
PASADENA, CA
The Infatuation

Kiriko Sushi

Kiriko is the Sawtelle Blvd. sushi middle ground - not a cheap conveyer belt place, but also not somewhere you have to sacrifice a month of coffee money for. They do a few lunch combinations, or you can order your sushi a la carte, but omakase is really the way to go. For $48 you’ll get eight or so pieces of sushi, plus miso soup and a hand roll. The fish is fantastic quality, and they don’t just serve the greatest hits - expect Japanese barracuda, house smoked salmon, and your toro to come out seared.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Saint Bread

Stumble across Saint Bread and you might think that you’ve been zapped via enchanted portal to a rustic boathouse with stained glass windows in a remote waterfront village. Only instead of buoys and barnacles, this little shed is filled with sandwiches and pastries ideal for a lazy Saturday breakfast—and you’re really just on the University District side of Portage Bay.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bar FoodinWhite Center

On most nice days, it seems like everyone in the entire city wants to day drinking. If you feel like just relaxing with friends in a space that isn’t totally overrun by other people, head to Can Bar, a neighborhood bar in White Center. They take their name literally—you have 63 canned beers and ciders to choose from. Order some of their delicious cocktails and bar food on their patio that's lined with various types of doors. Don’t try to open one, though, it won’t work.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chinchikurin

Chichikurin is a prime example of what makes Sawtelle so special—a highly specific restaurant, serving just one, highly specific thing: Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki. The dish is often translated to “savory pancake,” but it’s so much more than that—wheat flour batter is combined with cabbage, meat, and seafood over a teppan grill to create a huge, fluffy mound. In the Southern Japanese city, grilled yaki soba noodles and an egg are added on top. Although there are multiple, smoky stalls serving okonomiyaki per block in Hiroshima, it’s a version you don’t see much in LA. Get the traditional-style one here (the others are kind of doing too much) and a cup of barley tea.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Midoh Japanese Kitchen

Located on the second floor of a U-shaped plaza—home to Nijiya Market, Daiso, and a forgotten Hurry Curry sign—is Midoh, a casual Japanese restaurant that specializes in home-style cooking. Much like an under-budget indie film, the set-up here is pretty low-frills: you sit at wooden tables, eat under fluorescent lighting, and try to decide whether or not that globe painting on the ceiling is intentional, or left over from a previous store. There’s a lot going on with the menu, from hamburger steaks smothered in cheese to ketchup-covered “neapolitan” udon, but we prefer the simpler dishes, like omurice or a surprisingly soul-nourishing corn soup. The omurice comes wrapped in a layer of fluffy egg and drizzled in demi-glace (curry’s also an option), a warm, soothing dish that feels like being swaddled in a giant comforter from the inside.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sadaf Restaurant

When it comes to your favourite go-to restaurants in London, you’ve probably got a healthy rotation of decently priced, satisfying meals that you’re pretty set on. Well, this is our pitch for why Sadaf should be added to that rotation. This airy spot behind High Street Kensington is...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

KoreaninSawtelle

If you’re looking for Korean food on Sawtelle in a slightly more upscale setting than nearby Tofu Ya, head to Seoul Garden. They also excel in the sundubu combo department, but the prices are slightly higher and the banchan aren’t quite as exciting. Head here instead of Tofu Ya for a sit-down meal with friends where you’ll drink plenty of beer and soju while inhaling tofu stew and sweet, salty meat.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

JapaneseinSawtelle Japantown

If you’re looking for bar food on Sawtelle, Furaibo is your place. This izakaya is just like you’d find in Japan - a dark space with some separate tatami rooms, beer and sake glasses that will never be empty, and bite-sized food to make sure the beer doesn’t go to your head. It’s big and full of tables, so gather the crew, order multiple rounds of chicken wings, and come get a bit rowdy.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Wine BarinMission

Casual bars specializing in natural wine are popping up all over town these days. One to pay attention to is Buddy in the Mission. Cozy, chill, and beautifully designed, it’s an ideal place to drop in (they don’t take reservations), for a refreshing wine cocktail. Buddy also has a full food menu that’s both fancy and funky. We’re talking whole baby turnips with a flavorful smoked oyster ranch, tuna confit with a soft egg and a side of saltine crackers, and a hearty mortadella sandwich that will probably inspire you to sink into the comfy banquette and linger until closing time. This is one of our favorite places to meet up with friends for an hour to discuss culturally relevant things right now.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

BarinLower Nob Hill

We don’t often encounter wine bars serving french toast topped with buttery duck liver mousse for dinner. That’s how it goes at Key Klub. The Lower Nob Hill spot from the Bodega folks reminds us of a ‘90s nightclub without the dance floor. Adding to the party feel is a big list of natural wines and beers, and drink menu sections titled “Thicc Boys” and “Here To Party.” Loosen up with something fizzy, and possibly a smash burger, patty melt, or cast iron mussels. The two-story spot has plenty of elbow room and nooks to turn up with friends. You can always make your own dance floor.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ascione Bistro

This Italian restaurant is a good choice for a small group dinner in Hyde Park. Ascione is always busy, the service is friendly, and the menu is filled with handmade pastas and appetizers (like burrata and meatballs) that are ideal for sharing. While the food isn't going to blow your mind (sometimes the pasta is undercooked, and the sauces aren't always packed with flavor) it's a solid option in the neighborhood. The restaurant is nice enough where you can get dressed up to celebrate your friend’s successful dissertation defense, but you can also come here with your parents who insist on wearing their Badgers gear whenever they’re in Chicago.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

The Dresden Restaurant

Located on Vermont Ave. in the middle of Los Feliz, The Dresden is broken up into two distinct areas - the main dining room and the bar/lounge. And while you can have a decent enough prime rib dinner here, the real move is to skip the dining room altogether and head right to the lounge. Sadly, Marty Roberts---part of the iconic cabaret duo Marty & Elayne---passed in January 2022, after performing there weekly for nearly 40 years. Even so, the iconic lounge is still a great place to drink old-school cocktails like the rum-infused Blood & Sand, catch a live music show, and get a little weird along the way.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

MAD Social

Mad Social is trying to be something different than the typical bar or pub. It wants you to think it's an exciting restaurant that serves an interesting menu full of globally-inspired food. It's not. Mad Social is basically a clubby gastro pub with inconsistent food, and it would be better off if it stopped pretending it was anything other than that.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Modern EuropeaninHackney

For the most part, we don’t care who opens a restaurant or cooks in it. Especially because the whole thing tends to get a little Lord of the Rings bloodline when something new opens. The Bistro, Son of the Restaurant, Sibling to the Wine Bar. That sort of thing. However we admit, when we heard that the folks behind P. Franco were opening Bright, we got excited.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Yakitoriya

Yakitoriya is one of our favorite low-key date spots in all of the city. It's a husband-and-wife-run skewer spot where you'll get about seven skwewers per person, ranging from simple things like eggplant and chicken thigh to more fun stuff, like gizzards, hearts, and skin. Their gyoza and other appetizers are great as well. Just know, you'll leave reeking of smoky meats.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Zeit & Zaatar

Shepherd’s Bush isn’t lacking options when it comes to Lebanese restaurants and bakeries. But if you’re only going to try one, it should be Zeit & Zaatar. This little spot on Uxbridge Road has been specialising in manakeesh for over a decade, and it shows. They’ve got all the classics like zaatar and labneh, and halloumi, as well as some Z&Z specialties like basterma with cheese, and cheese and honey. What’s more, most of them come within the £3 to £5 range. You can’t go wrong with a classic lahm beajin or spinach, and we like to ask for some cheese on them, because... well... melted cheese.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

