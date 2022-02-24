ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WATCH: Hilarious Video Of Mom Surprising Ohio Reporter Goes Viral

By Hannah DeRuyter
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A mother's love knows no boundaries!

Ohio's ABC 6 reporter Myles Harris had a surprise visit when his mom, Sandi, stopped by while he was out in the field reporting on Saturday (February 19).

The hilarious video has gone viral since it was posted on Harris' Instagram.

In the video, you can see Harris getting ready to film and as he looks over his shoulder, he notices his mom's vehicle approaching him.

He looks annoyed and throws his arms to his side then looks to the cameraman and says, "This is my mom, hold on."

His mom pulls up next to him and happily yells "Hi, baby!" Harris responds to his mom saying, "I'm trying to work right now and you're over there calling my phone. This is DeAngelo, you can say hi."

His mom yells, "Hi DeAngelo" and Harris goes onto say, "and don't be holding up traffic, cause you got cars behind you."

Sandi says, "Alright" and blows Harris a kiss as she drives off.

Harris' posted the video to Instagram with the caption:

"Typical Sandi 🤦🏽‍♂️ Yes, typical Sandi… Thanks for @ deangelodbyrd who kept rolling 🎥"

Since the video was posted it has been viewed nearly 900,000 times, has over 100,000 and has recieved over 6,000 comments.

Ohio State
Indy100

Woman's gender reveal party ruined by her own mother

TikTok user @dinkymisspretty, aka Ashlee, was hoping for a baby girl when revealing her new baby's sex at her gender reveal party. Having one son already, she wanted a girl badly, something she says everyone knew. The mom-to-be posted a video of her gender reveal on TikTok gaining over 400,000...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Mum speechless after her daughter, 12, finds a heartwarming note from a kind stranger hidden in a Kmart store alongside a $20 note

A heartwarming story of how a 12-year-old girl found a $20 bill while shopping for Kmart candles has been admired by thousands. Queensland mum Katherine said her daughter found the cash attached to a handwritten note that read: 'If you found this, it's yours. Please keep it as a reminder of your abundance! Money is energy and there's an infinite supply available.'
KIDS
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
