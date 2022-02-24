ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

It's Now Cheaper To Travel To Disneyland In Paris Rather Than California

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GuvDi_0eOHdlF600
Photo: Getty Images

According to a recent report, it's now cheaper for Californians to visit Disneyland in Paris than it is to visit the theme park's California location. The report from KGPE shows that a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim is now almost twice as expensive as traveling to Disney in Marne le Vallee, France.

They reported that in June 2022, the total cost for two people to stay at the Paradise Pier Hotel (the cheapest Disney property resort) for six nights with five days of park tickets is $4,571.50. Meanwhile, the total cost for a six-night stay at the cheapest hotel, seven days of theme park tickets, a $1,456.74 flight from Los Angeles to Paris came in at $3,676.06.

This means that travelers in this exact scenario would save $895.44 by heading to Disneyland Paris rather than Anaheim. According to SFGATE , a single-day ticket to Disneyland cost $41 twenty-two years ago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Disney World Just Closed One of Magic Kingdom's Most Popular Rides

The time between the holidays and the start of spring breaks has always been a prime opportunity for Disney Parks to get work done on their various rides, especially those attractions that have been around for a number of years. Disney's most iconic rides have been in operation for decades, and they could also use a little refurbishment and maintenance from time to time, to help ensure everything continues to run smoothly for years to come. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise when a popular ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World shuts down for a few days during the month of February.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Big Problem

Long weekends have traditionally been very popular times for Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Florida theme parks. People have an extra day and that makes Disney World an attractive destination, not just for travelers but also for locals who hold annual passes. Add in that some...
TRAVEL
KTLA

Disney is building a residential neighborhood in the California desert

Disney on Wednesday announced that it plans to develop residential communities across the U.S., and the first will be built near Palm Springs in the California desert. The Disney-branded master-planned residential communities called “Storyliving by Disney” will have “the warmth and charm of a small town and the beauty of a resort,” the company says […]
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WDW News Today

Drunk Guests Strip & Brawl at Disney Springs Before Slipping in Vomit, Splash Mountain Fails to Open Until An Hour Before Close, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade Debuts, and More: Daily Recap (2/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 11, 2022.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Park in the USA

The theme park business was decimated in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney laid off 32,000 people in its theme part business. Prior to the spread of the virus, Disneyland got 18 million visitors a year. Disney World’s figure is closer to 50 million. At least one American city is virtually built around […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Paris#Californians#Kgpe#Sfgate
WDW News Today

PHOTO: Walt Disney’s Plane Uncovered at Walt Disney World Ahead of Move to 2022 D23 Expo

Backstage at Walt Disney World, Walt Disney’s personal airplane has been uncovered ahead of its move west to be part of the 2022 D23 Expo. Twitter user @bioreconstruct took this recent aerial photo of “The Mouse,” which is currently fenced in backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Previously, it had been on display at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as part of the Studio Backlot Tour, which closed in 2014. Recently, it underwent a major restoration, and will be part of this year’s D23 Expo in an exhibit titled “Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane,” presented by Amazon.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Seekingalpha.com

Disney World raises prices for multi-day tickets and Park Hopper

In the first major price increase since before the pandemic, Walt Disney World (NYSE:DIS) is officially raising its prices for multi-day and Park Hopper tickets (which allow visitors to move between the theme parks in the same day). Most of the prices between four and 10 days were increased between 2% and 6%, though ticket costs for 1-3 days were largely unchanged.
LIFESTYLE
KGUN 9

Take A Look Inside Disney World’s New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The hype has been strong ahead of the approaching launch of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World on March 1. Nothing like a traditional hotel stay, the two-day, two-night “voyage” aboard the Halcyon starcruiser aims to take guests on an immersive adventure through the “Star Wars” galaxy (without actually leaving the planet … or even Disney World’s property).
LIFESTYLE
Cinema Blend

Could Disneyland And Disney World Return To The Days Of Ride Tickets? Why That May Not Be The Worst Idea

Walt Disney famously said that Disneyland would never be finished; it would always grow and change with time. That’s certainly been true with the attractions, for the most part, but it’s also true when it comes to the way the Disney Parks operate. New policies and procedures get implemented over time which change the way simply getting into the parks functions. But the new processes recently implemented at the domestic parks look a lot like the way things used to work when Disneyland first opened.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hikes Multi-Day Ticket Prices, Disney Announces ‘Storyliving’ Planned Communities, Disney Surveys Guests on ‘Disney Enchantment’ & Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and More: Daily Recap (2/16/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
TRAVEL
Kansas City Star

Disney World Has a New Way to Make Even More Money

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report operates its Florida theme parks like a discount airline. The basic price of admission goes up or down based on demand and buying a ticket gets you in the door and that's it. If you want any extras -- everything from food to the ability to cut the line at popular rides -- you will pay extra.
TRAVEL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Disney World’s Epcot and Disneyland Bring Back Two Fan Favorites

The pandemic robbed Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme-park fans of many beloved experiences. Parades and fireworks went away because gathering in crowds was not consistent with social distancing. The same issue caused all the major shows that require people congregating in theaters to shut down....
TRAVEL
CNET

You Can Live in Disney World -- for an Outrageous Price

Disney made headlines last week with the announcement of a new real estate venture, Storyliving by Disney communities. The first Storyliving neighborhood, which will feature houses, condos, a hotel, shopping, dining and an oasis with "the clearest turquoise waters," will be built near Palm Springs, California. But the entertainment company...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Disney’s New Star Wars Hotel Will Transport You to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

You will hear that intergalactic greeting repeatedly even before you take the long walk down an almost brutalist, intentionally drab, concrete hallway. That leads to an elevator—er, pod—that shuttles you from the planet’s surface to the spacious atrium of the Halcyon, the hub of Disney World’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
LIFESTYLE
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
2K+
Followers
661
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy