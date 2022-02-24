ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.23.22

By Kevin Pantoja
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 23rd, 2022 | Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. We opened with 10 tag teams surrounding the ring. IS IT GONNA BE THE TNA REVERSE BATTLE ROYAL? Nah, they just head in at the bell. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage came out to watch. The teams involved were the Young...

411mania.com

411mania.com

Rhea Ripley on Changing Up Her Look, Putting Her Career on the Line

– Speaking to Mark Andrews for his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed changing up her look after the Mae Young Classic, revamping herself as a heel, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on changing her look after her...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
411mania.com

John Morrison Set For GCW The WRLD on Lucha During WrestleMania Weekend

The former John Morrison is set to appear at GCW’s The WRLD on Lucha over WrestleMania Weekend. GCW announced that Johnny Caballero will be part of the event, which takes place on April 1st as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend. Tickets are now on sale here for...
WWE
411mania.com

EC3 on Returning to WWE Because He Wanted to Face John Cena and Randy Orton

– Speaking to The Ringer Wrestling Mackmania Podcast, former WWE Superstar EC3 discussed his last run in WWE, returning to the promotion because he wanted to wrestle John Cena and Randy Orton, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. EC3 on returning to WWE because he wanted to wrestle...
WWE
411mania.com

Jeff Hardy on His Current Attitude Toward WWE and a Possible Return

– During a recent interview with Jared Myers, Jeff Hardy discussed his recent struggles with WWE leading up to his release last December. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jeff Hardy on if he wants to go back to WWE and how he currently feels about them: “Hopefully yeah, I...
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.25.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re really getting the build to WrestleMania underway as we’ll get a contract signing between WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar, they’ll be the main event of the show and we’re getting title vs. title, winner take all. Johnny Knoxville is probably going to crash Sami Zayn’s celebration, Drew McIntyre will continue his feud with Happy Corbin, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will Poochie things up, and we might get something between the Viking Raiders and the Usos after their match at Elimination Chamber never happened. We’re spared the truly awful commentary pairing of Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Pat McAfee is back with Cole tonight as we’re in Hershey, Pennsylvania. So let’s get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

More On Cesaro’s WWE Exit, Reaction Within WWE

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on Cesaro’s WWE exit and the reaction backstage. As noted earlier, Cesaro is no longer with the company after he was offered a contract extension but turned it down. Fightful reports that Cesaro was on a one-year contract extension that expired, and...
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Nash Announces Passing of Father-in-Law

– Kevin Nash issued a statement on his Twitter today that he will not be able to make his scheduled appearances in Mohegan Sun and Springfield due to the passing of his father-in-law. You can see his announcement on the matter below. “It’s with deep regret that my appearances in...
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Cesaro Leaves WWE, Jeff Hardy Teasing Jump To AEW, MJF’s Tearful Promo

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW AXS Ratings Even, Viewership Slips to Low Point

This week’s NJPW on AXS TV held its ratings steady with the status quo, while the audience slipped to a low for the series to date. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that last night’s show, the final week of classic episodes before new first-run episodes begin airing, scored a 0.02 demo rating and 53,000 viewers.
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 2/16

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite episode drew 869,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 23.02% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.129 million viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 24.39% from...
411mania.com

Match Change Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre has a new opponent for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that the previously-announced match between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss has been changed and McIntyre will now face Happy Corbin. The match change was announced by Megan Morant on Friday. The match follows...
WWE

