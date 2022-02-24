ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art installation brings experimental drive-in movie theater to Downtown Brooklyn

By Curtis Brodner
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A new art installation celebrating Black History Month and Women’s History Month called "Drive-Thru" is offering free movie screenings to passersby in the Plaza at 300 Ashland.

Even though the installation bills itself as a drive-in movie theater, the only cars you’ll find there will be driving past the nearby busy intersection of Lafayette and Flatbush avenues.

Photo credit Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Instead of a traditional theater, Drive-Thru is two screens located in a public outdoor space where movies from eight Brooklyn filmmakers are being projected for free.

The installation was designed by Soft-Firm and features two screens mounted on a pivot at the center that allows them to rotate. The installation uses backlit projections to air the films and features periodic theater and dance performances alongside the movies.

Produced by Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and the Van Alen Institute, the screenings are meant to showcase different perspectives of life in New York City. Each film connects to Black History Month and Women’s History Month in some way.

Photo credit Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

You can see the full performance schedule on the Downtown Brooklyn website . Screenings and performances will run through April 14.

